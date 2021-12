The Ravens first day on the practice field for Week 11 preparations for the Chicago Bears did not get started on the right foot. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and center Bradley Bozeman were sent home according to head coach John Harbaugh. Both are sick, but it is not COVID related. Jackson has missed at least one practice every season he's been in the league since 2018 with an illness. Meaning, both should be fine come gameday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO