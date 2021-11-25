ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

Charges filed in connection to fatal crash in Sarpy County

By KMTV Staff
 6 days ago
According to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Candice C. McDowell was killed in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 144th and Harrison Streets at 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday night. The driver of the other vehicle — Ulises Pantoja, age 24, of Omaha — has been charged by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office on three counts connected to the crash. As of Thursday afternoon, he is in custody.

Authorities say Pantoja was driving a BMW coupe.

"Accompanying Pantoja in the BMW was Briana Felix-Gabriel, age 23, of Omaha. Pantoja and Felix-Gabriel both suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," said the sheriff's office in a statement.

The sheriff's department said that an off-duty Omaha police officer was passing by the wreck and performed first-aid until medical personnel arrived. McDowell was later pronounced dead at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy. Pantoja and Felix-Gabriel, say authorities, received treatment for the injuries they sustained in the crash and will survive.

Pantoja is being charged with willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and a felony count of motor vehicle homicide.

This case is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit and South Metro Crash Response Team.

