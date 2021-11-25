ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best TV Wall Mounts for Every Screen Size and Home Theater Setup

By Nicole Charky-Chami
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwLsf_0d6uHR5R00

Elevate your entertainment paradise or gift a useful tool this Black Friday with a new TV mount. Whether you prefer tilting or non-tilting TV mounts or have a TV weighing more than 100 pounds, These devices come in swivel and low-profile options to give you more space to watch and play.

A good TV mount can help cut back on screen glare, adjust your TV for a better view and enjoy your home theater with ease by providing peace of mind that your screen is secured to the wall. It’s worth noting that you’ll want to check the VESA pattern (the standardized measurement in millimeters for TV mounting holes), weight and size of your TV before purchasing. Upgrade your viewing or gaming experience and check out some of the best TV mounts for all screen sizes below, including some that are on sale during Black Friday .

1. Mounting Dream TV Mount Bracket

BEST FOR 42- TO 70-INCH TVS UP TO 110 LBS.

The Mounting Dream TV mount bracket ($54, regularly $65) is universal and fits most TV sizes and up to 100 pounds. It gives you full motion, tilt and swivel with articulating dual arms. It works well for most 42- to 70-inch flat-screen TVs. And at a total of 22% off when you clip the extra 5% off coupon, it’s a great deal to help make those holiday movies and moments even better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgFsX_0d6uHR5R00

Buy: Mounting Dream TV Mount Bracket (reg. $65) $53.99

2. USX Mount Low Profile Tilting TV Wall Mount

BEST LOW-PROFILE MOUNT FOR TVS UP TO 99 LBS.

Get a better view of your favorite shows or games with the USX Mount tilting TV wall mount ($18, regularly $20). It can get your TV as close as 1.5 inches to the wall creating an instant, low profile, modern and professional look for your home or office. This space-saver bracket is easy to install and ideal for 4K TVs with a weight capacity of up to 99 pounds, including flat-screen LED, LCD and curved TVs. Get this affordable product at 10% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299JX7_0d6uHR5R00

Buy: USX Mount Low Profile Tilting TV Wall Mount (reg. $20) $17.96

3. Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket

BEST FOR TVS AND MONITORS UNDER 44 LBS.

Whether you have a Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio or another TV brand, Pipishell’s full-motion TV monitor wall mount bracket ($20, regularly $29) gives you optimal viewing at a great price. Get articulating arms, swivel, tilt and extension rotation for most 13- to 42-inch flat-screen TVs and monitors up to 44 pounds. It’s marked down by 32% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzloY_0d6uHR5R00

Buy: Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket (reg. $29) $19.99

4. Perlesmith Tilting TV Wall Mount Bracket

BEST FOR 23- to 55-INCH TVS UP TO 115 LBS.

The Perlesmith tilting TV wall mount bracket ($20, regularly $28) is perfect for low-profile 23- to 55-inch LED, LCD, OLED and plasma flat-screen TVs with VESA mount patterns between 75x75mm to 400x400mm. It can handle TVs up to 115 pounds. Help save space with this safe and sturdy mount. And, you can’t beat the price at 29% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLddD_0d6uHR5R00

Buy: Perlesmith Tilting TV Wall Mount Bracket (reg. $28) $19.99

5. Pipishell Full Motion Dual Swivel TV Wall Mount Bracket

BEST FOR 26- to 55-INCH TVS UP TO 99 LBS.

You don’t need to be an expert to install this full-motion dual swivel TV wall mount bracket ($40, regularly $50), another great option from Pipishell. It has strong double arms, universal TV compatibility and a reinforced panel to give you extra confidence during installation. The maximum weight is 99 pounds and it is compatible with 26- to 55-inch TVs with VESA mounting holes from 100x100mm to 400x400mm. It’s available on Amazon this Black Friday for a total of 25% off when you clip the coupon on the product page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5FMU_0d6uHR5R00

Buy: Pipishell Full Motion Dual Swivel TV Wall Mount Bracket (reg. $50) $39.99

6. Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Tilting TV Wall Mount

BEST FOR 37- TO 80-INCH TVS UP TO 120 LBS.

For TVs from 37- to 80-inches with a maximum weight of 120 pounds, Amazon Basics’ heavy-duty tilting TV wall mount ($27) will ensure that you big screen is safe and secure. This low-profile mount extends 1.8 inches from the wall and offers 18 degrees of tilt for optimal TV viewing, and it fits VESA mounting patterns of 100×100 to 600×400 millimeters. It’s also got a handy built-in bubble level and quick-release pull tabs for locking your TV in place without the need for additional tools during setup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJwKR_0d6uHR5R00

Buy: Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Tilting TV Wall Mount $26.99

7. Echogear Full Motion TV Wall Mount

BEST FOR TVS UP TO 90 INCHES OR 125 LBS.

If you’ve shelled out beaucoup bucks for that 90-inch TV, chances are you’ll want to protect that investment — and that’s where Echogear’s full-motion TV wall mount ($130) comes in. Made of heavy-gauge steel, this swiveling mount can support 75- to 90-inch flat-screen TVs weighing as much as 125 pounds. You can pull your TV as far as 22 inches away with a 130-degree swivel, and your screen will rest as close as 2.4 inches to the wall. Plus, the company plants a tree for every TV mount sold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BGeI_0d6uHR5R00

Buy: ECHOGEAR Full Motion TV Wall Mount for Big TVs Up to 90″ TVs – Smooth Swivel, Tilt, & Extension – Universal Design Works with Samsung, Vizio, TCL & More – Includes Drilling Template – EGLF2 $129.99

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals on Amazon for Upgrading Your Home Theater

Many people will be spending extra time in front of the TV during the holidays, and Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your home theater with a new soundbar. Whether you’re amplifying your home entertainment experience or shopping for tech gifts, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday soundbar deals to scope out and help take your or your movie-loving giftee’s sound systems to the next level. From ultra-slim soundbars with crystal-clear sound, to 9.1-channel systems with immersive Dolby Atmos, these on-sale devices give power and precision for movies, TVs and music, regardless of your budget or...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Laptops for Students, Gamers, Video Editors and More

After a year (or two) of working from home and slamming the keyboard, now might be time to upgrade your worn-out laptop. Whether you love gaming, need a lightweight device for travel, or a solid machine for everyday use and streaming, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptops of 2021.  These laptops take performance to the next level, offering touch screen features, tools and bonus software trials with purchase. These selections include the best priced under $1,000 and the best laptops for students, photo and video editing, gaming, travel and streaming. From devices with supercharged processors that allow for multi-tasking...
COMPUTERS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonshel Alexander, Ex-Child Actor in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild,’ Shot and Killed at 22

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film Beasts of the Southern Wild, was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, whose name was not released, drove to a hospital for treatment. At age 12, Alexander played the character Joy Strong in Beasts of the Southern Wild, a drama filmed near Houma recounting the story of a poor Louisiana bayou community struggling for survival....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Samsung Tv#4k Tv#Sony Tv#Good Tv#Tvs#Lcd
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
Reader's Digest

How to Clean a TV Screen

The last time you bought a TV, you probably spent a fair amount of time deciding whether to get a plasma, LCD, or LED screen and debating between HD, 4K, or 8K resolution. After that important purchase, you should also know how to clean your TV screen so you can maximize your enjoyment of those vivid colors and sharp details. Whether you’re cleaning a TV screen, a computer screen, a cell phone, or even an iPhone charging port, you first need to know what tools and methods to use.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Best TV wall mount 2021: Don't skimp on this step

Today, most TVs are relatively low-profile, making it possible to skip the bulky television cabinet and go with a sleek, wall-mounted look. TV wall mounts also make it possible to save space, which can be a lifesaver in smaller rooms. However, shopping for a TV wall mount can be a challenge. There are many options to choose from, making it difficult to decide. You'll find the best TV wall mounts come in three main types: flat, articulating and tilt.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
wfla.com

Best plus-size leggings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For a curvy person, finding the best plus-size leggings is essential. The right pair will flatter your figure and feel good on your skin. It will also be versatile enough to be worn for a variety of activities, whether you want something flexible to wear to the gym or a soft cozy pair for resting on your couch.
APPAREL
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Samsung, Apple, Amazon Devices, and Tons More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Many of the biggest Black Friday sales moved online last year because the pandemic made in-person shopping (particularly in throngs of other deal-seeking people) inadvisable. In past years, Cyber Monday, a.k.a. the Monday after Thanksgiving (and Black Friday) was a way for retailers to entice even the most reticent shoppers to make pre-Christmas purchases online. Black Friday migrated online as well, but there’s still...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

The best gifts for Mac users: 8 peripherals to complete your setup

It’s the time of year to start looking for gifts for all the important people in your life. If you’ve got a loved one who’s a Mac obsessive — or you just want to get a great Mac accessory for yourself — our round-up of tip-top Mac gifts will have you sorted this holiday season.
COMPUTERS
gadgetsin.com

Handmade Wooden Wall-Mounted Laptop Holder with 2 Magnets

The handmade wooden wall-mounted laptop holder is designed to hold your laptop on the wall so that you can connect it to your monitor without taking up any desktop area. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. This is a well-designed and practical wall-mounted laptop stand handmade by...
COMPUTERS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy