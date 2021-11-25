The Best TV Wall Mounts for Every Screen Size and Home Theater Setup

Elevate your entertainment paradise or gift a useful tool this Black Friday with a new TV mount. Whether you prefer tilting or non-tilting TV mounts or have a TV weighing more than 100 pounds, These devices come in swivel and low-profile options to give you more space to watch and play.

A good TV mount can help cut back on screen glare, adjust your TV for a better view and enjoy your home theater with ease by providing peace of mind that your screen is secured to the wall. It’s worth noting that you’ll want to check the VESA pattern (the standardized measurement in millimeters for TV mounting holes), weight and size of your TV before purchasing. Upgrade your viewing or gaming experience and check out some of the best TV mounts for all screen sizes below, including some that are on sale during Black Friday .

1. Mounting Dream TV Mount Bracket

BEST FOR 42- TO 70-INCH TVS UP TO 110 LBS.

The Mounting Dream TV mount bracket ($54, regularly $65) is universal and fits most TV sizes and up to 100 pounds. It gives you full motion, tilt and swivel with articulating dual arms. It works well for most 42- to 70-inch flat-screen TVs. And at a total of 22% off when you clip the extra 5% off coupon, it’s a great deal to help make those holiday movies and moments even better.

Buy: Mounting Dream TV Mount Bracket (reg. $65) $53.99

2. USX Mount Low Profile Tilting TV Wall Mount

BEST LOW-PROFILE MOUNT FOR TVS UP TO 99 LBS.

Get a better view of your favorite shows or games with the USX Mount tilting TV wall mount ($18, regularly $20). It can get your TV as close as 1.5 inches to the wall creating an instant, low profile, modern and professional look for your home or office. This space-saver bracket is easy to install and ideal for 4K TVs with a weight capacity of up to 99 pounds, including flat-screen LED, LCD and curved TVs. Get this affordable product at 10% off.

Buy: USX Mount Low Profile Tilting TV Wall Mount (reg. $20) $17.96

3. Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket

BEST FOR TVS AND MONITORS UNDER 44 LBS.

Whether you have a Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio or another TV brand, Pipishell’s full-motion TV monitor wall mount bracket ($20, regularly $29) gives you optimal viewing at a great price. Get articulating arms, swivel, tilt and extension rotation for most 13- to 42-inch flat-screen TVs and monitors up to 44 pounds. It’s marked down by 32% off.

Buy: Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket (reg. $29) $19.99

4. Perlesmith Tilting TV Wall Mount Bracket

BEST FOR 23- to 55-INCH TVS UP TO 115 LBS.

The Perlesmith tilting TV wall mount bracket ($20, regularly $28) is perfect for low-profile 23- to 55-inch LED, LCD, OLED and plasma flat-screen TVs with VESA mount patterns between 75x75mm to 400x400mm. It can handle TVs up to 115 pounds. Help save space with this safe and sturdy mount. And, you can’t beat the price at 29% off.

Buy: Perlesmith Tilting TV Wall Mount Bracket (reg. $28) $19.99

5. Pipishell Full Motion Dual Swivel TV Wall Mount Bracket

BEST FOR 26- to 55-INCH TVS UP TO 99 LBS.

You don’t need to be an expert to install this full-motion dual swivel TV wall mount bracket ($40, regularly $50), another great option from Pipishell. It has strong double arms, universal TV compatibility and a reinforced panel to give you extra confidence during installation. The maximum weight is 99 pounds and it is compatible with 26- to 55-inch TVs with VESA mounting holes from 100x100mm to 400x400mm. It’s available on Amazon this Black Friday for a total of 25% off when you clip the coupon on the product page.

Buy: Pipishell Full Motion Dual Swivel TV Wall Mount Bracket (reg. $50) $39.99

6. Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Tilting TV Wall Mount

BEST FOR 37- TO 80-INCH TVS UP TO 120 LBS.

For TVs from 37- to 80-inches with a maximum weight of 120 pounds, Amazon Basics’ heavy-duty tilting TV wall mount ($27) will ensure that you big screen is safe and secure. This low-profile mount extends 1.8 inches from the wall and offers 18 degrees of tilt for optimal TV viewing, and it fits VESA mounting patterns of 100×100 to 600×400 millimeters. It’s also got a handy built-in bubble level and quick-release pull tabs for locking your TV in place without the need for additional tools during setup.

Buy: Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Tilting TV Wall Mount $26.99

7. Echogear Full Motion TV Wall Mount

BEST FOR TVS UP TO 90 INCHES OR 125 LBS.

If you’ve shelled out beaucoup bucks for that 90-inch TV, chances are you’ll want to protect that investment — and that’s where Echogear’s full-motion TV wall mount ($130) comes in. Made of heavy-gauge steel, this swiveling mount can support 75- to 90-inch flat-screen TVs weighing as much as 125 pounds. You can pull your TV as far as 22 inches away with a 130-degree swivel, and your screen will rest as close as 2.4 inches to the wall. Plus, the company plants a tree for every TV mount sold.

Buy: ECHOGEAR Full Motion TV Wall Mount for Big TVs Up to 90″ TVs – Smooth Swivel, Tilt, & Extension – Universal Design Works with Samsung, Vizio, TCL & More – Includes Drilling Template – EGLF2 $129.99