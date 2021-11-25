ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT Sport's Ashes coverage in turmoil just 12 days before first Test as plans to block out Michael Vaughan's commentary are undone by former England captain being contracted to Australian rights holders Fox Sports

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

BT Sport’s plans for their live Ashes coverage have been thrown into turmoil only 12 days before the first Test in Brisbane, due to the ongoing furore surrounding Michael Vaughan.

As Sportsmail revealed on Thursday, BT are adamant they do not want to use Vaughan following allegations he used racist language towards Azeem Rafiq and three other Yorkshire players 12 years ago.

But the former England captain remains contracted to commentate for the Australian rights holders Fox Sports, who have agreed to supply an audio feed to BT’s London studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXg80_0d6uHK9a00
BT Sport do not want to use Michael Vaughan (left) during the Ashes following allegations he used racist language towards Azeem Rafiq (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXTR9_0d6uHK9a00

BT remain hopeful that Fox will solve their problem by dropping Vaughan, but have begun to explore other options and are encountering numerous difficulties.

Sportsmail has learned that negotiations with the other Australian rights holders Channel Seven about taking their feed have not progressed, while BT are also struggling to assemble a team of ex-players and broadcasters willing to work through the night on live commentary from London.

Experienced broadcaster Matt Smith has been signed up to front BT’s coverage, with former England captain Sir Alastair Cook and fast bowler Steve Harmison providing expert analysis during the lunch and tea intervals. But putting together a full commentary team is proving far more challenging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLku7_0d6uHK9a00
Michael Vaughan looked sullen as he was spotted out and about in Alderley Edge, Cheshire on Wednesday. BT Sport have decided to cut his commentary from their coverage of the upcoming Ashes series, while BBC Radio have stood Vaughan down from their commentary

Sky Sports’ coverage of England’s tour of Sri Lanka last winter featured the likes of Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key commentating off the television from London. But Channel Four took the feed provided by host broadcaster Star Sports after winning the rights for England’s tour of India later in the winter.

BT may not have that option due to the Vaughan issue, but also lack a permanent cricket staff to do the job remotely so are attempting to recruit freelancers and ex-players. The timing of the delayed series has not helped matters, with many people reluctant to work overnight in the run-up to Christmas and the New Year — particularly with five Tests to take place in only seven weeks.

Vaughan has categorically denied that he said ‘too many of you lot, we need to do something about it’ to Rafiq before a Twenty20 Cup match in 2009. He insisted this week that he was looking forward to travelling to Australia to work for Fox after being stood down by the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbkgz_0d6uHK9a00
Azeem Rafiq alleged Vaughan made racist remarks towards Asian players at Yorkshire CCC, claims the former England captain denies

‘Very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS (Test Match Special) on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues and friends, but looking forward to being behind the mic for @foxcricket in Australia,’ Vaughan posted on Instagram.

‘The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case and I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all.’

The ECB have suffered an embarrassment as they prepare to announce a new 12-point diversity action plan today — with the sudden resignation of Leicestershire chair Mehmooda Duke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAeSc_0d6uHK9a00
Vaughan took to Instagram after the announcement to say he was 'very disappointed' he was taken off the BBC's coverage and said he was looking forward to working with Fox Sports

The lawyer is the only female chair among the 18 first-class counties and one of only two people of colour in such roles, with her departure an untimely blow for the ECB as they seek to tackle the chronic lack of diversity in the sport.

Duke was due to step down next March but has opted to go immediately and appeared to take aim at ECB chief executive Tom Harrison in her resignation statement.

‘Cricket has been torn apart by recent events and I am deeply saddened by the hurt felt by individuals within our game,’ she said.

‘With fresh leadership at national level and with a determination to learn from the recent past, I hope that racism will be expunged from the dressing rooms, the fields and the game as a whole, allowing us to celebrate the diversity which makes cricket and sport in this country so great.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOZRM_0d6uHK9a00
England captain Joe Root pictured during a training session ahead of the Ashes in Australia. The first Test gets underway in Brisbane on December 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cItO4_0d6uHK9a00
Tim Paine, who has since been forced to step down as Australia captain, with the trophy in 2019 after they retained the Ashes in a drawn series in England

BBC

Ashes: Michael Vaughan not part of BBC coverage

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will not be involved in the BBC's coverage of the Ashes in Australia. He was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club. Vaughan, 47, said he is "very disappointed" and wants to be "part of the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Michael Vaughan: BBC remove former England captain from Ashes coverage in wake of racism claims

Michael Vaughan has been removed from the BBC’s Ashes team ahead of the first Test next month following allegations that he made a racist comment while playing for Yorkshire in 2009. Azeem Rafiq accused former England captain Vaughan of saying “there are too many of you lot” in reference to Yorkshire’s Asian players ahead of a match against Nottinghamshire. Vaughan has strenuously denied making the comment, but both Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasa have since claimed they also heard the remark. On Wednesday, a BBC spokesperson said it would not be “appropriate” for Vaughan to be involved in their...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan breaks his silence: Former England captain says 'I'm sorry' to Azeem Rafiq amid racism allegations as ex-cricketer insists he was 'proud as punch' of Asian stars playing for Yorkshire

Michael Vaughan has broken his silence as the former England captain apologised to Azeem Rafiq in the wake of his involvement in cricket's racism crisis. Vaughan, 47, was accused by former Yorkshire star Rafeeq and two other Asian team-mates of saying 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it' ahead of a cricket match for the county in 2009.
SOCIETY
The Independent

All out: Michael Vaughan and the demise of cricket’s lads’ club

As long as it was just Michael Vaughan’s word against Azeem Rafiq’s, Vaughan might just have clung on. Rafiq accused the former England cricket captain of making a racist comment before a Yorkshire match in 2009. He admitted in his Telegraph column that he was named in the report into the incident but denied having made the racist comments. He said the accusation “was like being struck over the head with a brick”. When two other players, Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, corroborated it, he continued to deny it. Only by the weekend did he soften his stance, saying...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Michael Vaughan cut from BT Sport’s Ashes coverage after racism allegations

Michael Vaughan has been removed from BT Sport’s coverage of the Ashes after allegations that the former England captain made a racist comment in 2009. Vaughan, who has strenuously denied the accusations, is set to be part of Fox Sports’ commentary team in Australia, with BT Sport having previously agreed a deal to share the same audio feed as the host broadcaster. However, after Vaughan was named in the report into racism at Yorkshire, in which he is accused of saying: “There are too many of you lot, we need to do something about it,” to a group of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Meet the Aussie Ashes rookies: Captain Tim Paine welcomes FOUR new faces into the fold for the first two Tests against England next month

Australia named their 15-man squad for the first two Tests against England on Wednesday, with captain Tim Paine leading a group containing four Ashes newbies. England’s tormentor-in-chief Steve Smith will once more be the prize wicket, and David Warner is again included alongside in-form batsman Usman Khawaja, who is recalled for the first time in two years.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Australia's Ashes squad for opening two Tests: Usman Khawaja recalled but who will England fear most?

Australia have announced a 15-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests, with Usman Khawaja's strong domestic form forcing his recall. Khawaja's last Ashes outing was in 2019, when he managed only a top score of 40 through the first three Tests before making way for Steve Smith's return from injury at Old Trafford and The Oval. The 34-year-old has been on form in the Sheffield Shield, with 404 runs across six innings in the domestic competition.
SPORTS
BBC

Melbourne's Ashes Test and Australian Open will welcome capacity crowds

England's Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne and next year's Australian Open tennis tournament will welcome full crowds after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in the state of Victoria. State Premier Dan Andrews said there would no longer be limits on gatherings at major sporting events. The five-Test Ashes series starts...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

England's Boxing Day Ashes Test at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Australian Open will welcome capacity crowds after Victoria lifted its Covid-19 restrictions

The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam and Boxing Day Ashes cricket Test match in Melbourne will be able to welcome capacity crowds as Covid-19 restrictions ease in Victoria state. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said from 11.59pm (12.59am GMT) on Thursday, there will no longer be any caps on gatherings in...
TENNIS
Sports
Daily Mail

Football coach 'found his boss lying shocked and bloodied in stadium tunnel after Joey Barton attack'

A football coach found his manager lying bloodied in the tunnel of a stadium after an attack allegedly carried out by ex-England star Joey Barton, a court today heard. Former Barnsley assistant boss Christopher Stern told jury members how he saw his then manager Daniel Stendel with damaged teeth and 'blood coming out of his nose and mouth' following the April 2019 incident.
UEFA
BBC

Project Ashes: Fuelling England's tour of Australia

The night before Ben Stokes wrote himself into Ashes folklore at Headingley in 2019 he dined on "a knock-off Nando's and two bars of Yorkie Raisin and Biscuit". Stokes is an extraordinary cricketer and his achievement that sunny Sunday in Leeds was unprecedented, so perhaps it's no surprise his choice of meal was a little eccentric.
SPORTS
BBC

Ashes: Haseeb Hameed impresses for England on first day of warm-up match

England v England Lions, three-day warm-up match, Brisbane. Haseeb Hameed impressed for England despite the first day of their Ashes warm-up against England Lions being restricted by rain. Opening batter Hameed made an unbeaten 53 and Rory Burns 39 as England reached 98-0 from 29 overs in Brisbane. All-rounder Ben...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Former England captain praises Giorgio Chiellini’s foul on Bukayo Saka…

Former England captain John Terry has praised the foul on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka during the Euro 2020 final, describing Giorgio Chiellini as a legend for his actions. The incident stands out in the minds of England fans around the globe, who saw the foul knowing that it was to deny us our best chance of levelling the score as we chased the Italian’s 1-0 lead, but one Englishman could only muster praise for his actions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

