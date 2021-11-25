ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army hosts 38th annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday in Colorado Springs

By Scott Harrison
 6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic restricted last year's free community dinner by the Salvation Army to carry-out only, the return of indoor dining this year made the annual holiday event feel more normal.

The agency provided food to Fort Carson, and the Mountain Post prepared enough to serve 3,500 meals for the homeless, the needy and anyone else who just wanted a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Dozens of volunteers immediately sprang into action when a truck loaded with food arrived at the Salvation Army headquarters at 11 a.m. Within a half hour, everything was unpacked and dinner was served.

In addition to sit-down meals and a steady line of people receiving carry-out containers, the Salvation Army also delivered hundreds of meals to the Silvercrest seniors home next door, the agency's homeless shelter near downtown, and to the towns of Manitou Springs and Woodland Park.

Many of the meal recipients come because they're alone for the holiday or are unable to gather with family and friends.

The delivered meals were appreciated by people who couldn't easily travel to the agency headquarters, or were unable to travel for health reasons.

And in something else to be thankful for, the Salvation Army said that it will receive a variety of heavy-duty kitchen equipment donated by the owner of a south side Village Inn restaurant that closed earlier this year.

The post Salvation Army hosts 38th annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

