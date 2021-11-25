ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How the Detroit Lions can launch a full-scale rebuild, create a bright future

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2jTP_0d6uHIO800

Sitting at the bottom of the NFL standings and playing on Thanksgiving are two staples of the Detroit Lions ‘ history. With another loss sending this franchise rocketing towards the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft , it’s time for the organization to create a new strategy for the future.

When Detroit signed head coach Dan Campbell to a six-year contract, it knew this was going to be a long process. But even with the bar of expectations set remarkably low for the 2021 NFL season, the Lions have fallen short of them once again.

Staring down the possibility of a winless season, a remarkably patient fan base is growing tired. The Lions have made the playoffs just three times since 2000 and last won a postseason game in 1991. Two decades of horrifying football with general managers and coaches cycling in and out and two future Hall of Famers ending their careers early to avoid being burdened with another year of playing for one of the worst teams in sports.

It’s the result of ineptitude and inexcusable decision-making at the highest levels. The examples are an endless list, but recent moves highlight why this franchise is in its current position. Firing Jim Caldwell, who went 36-28 across four years and has the fourth-best winning percentage in franchise history, then bringing in general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia set this franchise back several years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNqzf_0d6uHIO800 Also Read:
Ranking NFL stadiums: Worst, best stadiums in NFL

The decision not to draft Justin Fields or Mac Jones , who both look like franchise quarterbacks, made by general manager Brad Holmes, dug the hole even deeper.

It’s evident from the 2021 season that a quick turnaround isn’t happening. But with the right approach in the upcoming offseasons, Detroit could chart a path towards sustained success.

Why the Lions should trade for Sam Darnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOTOW_0d6uHIO800
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers traded second-, fourth- and sixth-round picks for Sam Darnold , hoping a change of scenery would unlock something in the former No. 3 overall pick. It was a poor decision and doubling down on it by picking up his fifth-year option, guaranteeing an $18.858 million salary for 2022, only made it worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZcFa_0d6uHIO800 Also Read:
5 NFL quarterback trades we would love to see in 2022

Carolina will be in the quarterback market this offseason, it’s the only way for them to become a legitimate contender. David Tepper, one of the richest owners in the NFL , desperately wants a signal-caller who can be the face of the franchise and can help a talented roster reach the Super Bowl. To do that, the Panthers likely need to unload Darnold’s contract.

  • Carolina Panthers trade: Sam Darnold, 2023 second-round pick, $5 million of Darnold’s salary
  • Detroit Lions trade: 2023 sixth-round pick

The Lions are projected to have $40 million in cap space next year, per Over The Cap . Considering top talent won’t sign with Detroit and veterans will be eyeing contenders, spending in free agency isn’t a realistic option. So, taking on a bad contract in exchange for a top pick is the smart move.

Making this trade immediately signals the team is giving up on competing in 2022, but Detroit would likely be at the bottom of the standings anyways. So, a franchise in desperate need of cheap, young talent would be wise to essentially buy a second-round pick.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams likely to hit market

In 2022, the Lions can hold a quarterback battle between Darnold and Jared Goff . Both quarterbacks are more than capable of leading this team to a top-3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It requires ownership to bite the financial bullet, spending $48 million on two bad quarterbacks, but it’s worth it. When the 2023 offseason rolls around, Detroit frees up $38.65 million in cap space between Darnold’s expired contract and cutting Goff ($20.65 million savings).

Detroit Lions 2022 mock draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ss9qR_0d6uHIO800
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of the Lions’ action. Passing on Fields and Jones landed a great offensive tackle, but the Lions land the No.1. pick in a draft without a surefire quarterback to select. Instead, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is the consensus top prospect.

Thibodeaux can be a great player, but he isn’t a generational talent and certainly not the kind of player who will instantly fix the Lions. So, Detroit needs to field calls for the 1st pick and find the best option that allows them to trade down while gaining more capital.

Using Pro Football Network’s draft simulator , Detroit trades the 1st pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 8th, 44th and 75th pick along with a 2023 first-round selection.

  • 1st round, 8th pick (via PHI): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  • 1st round, 27th pick (via LAR): Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
  • 2nd round, 33rd pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  • 2nd round, 44th pick (via PHI): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  • 3rd round, 65th pick: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
  • 3rd round, 75th pick (via PHI): Lecitus Smith, iOL, Virginia Tech
  • 3rd round, 98th pick: Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida

Ignoring the quarterback position again is a risk, but the focus here is on building a much better roster. Wilson can be a bonafide No. 1 receiver in the NFL, a go-to option for whoever becomes the Lions’ long-term quarterback. This draft also focuses on the defensive side, which is crucial in an NFC North that is becoming loaded with playmakers.

Young talent on both sides of the ball will help the Lions stay well below the salary cap for several years, putting them in a great spot for long-term success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9OKN_0d6uHIO800 Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2021: Latest Heisman Trophy odds, C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young

Executing a long-term plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpJW5_0d6uHIO800
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The assembled roster can spend the 2022 season gaining experience and working with a coaching staff that helps them develop. As for Campbell, since he doesn’t seem to create issues within the locker room as Patricia did, he can stick around another year.

Detroit would finish with one of the worst records in 2022 and a top pick and it would finally be the time to get the quarterback. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and D.J. Uiagalelei are all generating far more buzz than any quarterback from this year’s class. Whichever emerges as the top quarterback prospect, Detroit will either be in a position to land them or to move up for their highest-rated passer.

It sets up the 2023 offseason. With more than $80 million in cap space and a supporting cast that is perfect for a rookie quarterback. Campbell can be fired and the Lions’ vacancy will be one of the most coveted in the NFL.

A brilliant offensive mind will design plays for an offense with a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract, an outstanding offensive line, playmakers in the backfield and on the outside. On top of that, Detroit’s defense could be better than we’ve seen in several years.

While this plan does ask the fans to sit through another embarrassing NFL season for this franchise, it gives this team a real shot at long-term success. Everything else the Lions have tried has failed, it’s time for something new.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife sends blunt message to Browns after ugly win vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have looked shaky in a lot of games this season, and that includes those that they have actually won. Count the Browns’ 13-10 win over the winless Detroit Lions at home in Week 11 among them, as Cleveland failed to come away with a convincing victory that should have underscored how far they are in terms of quality from the worst team in the NFL this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Hall Of Famers#Justin Fields
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s net worth in 2021

Matthew Stafford is the current quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams. In his 13-year career, he has already set multiple NFL records. For this article, let’s take a look at Matthew Stafford’s net worth in 2021. Matthew Stafford’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $80 Million. Matthew Stafford’s net worth in...
NFL
FanSided

IDL Da’Shawn Hand Could Provide Packers w/ Late Season Boost

With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
The Big Lead

Detroit Lions About to Find Out if They Really Can Do Worse Than Jared Goff

Generally, when a backup quarterback is forced into action on a bad team, someone says they can't be any worse than the regular starter. For example, Jared Goff is coming off one of the saddest performances ever caught on film. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards in a 16-16 tie. Surely, you couldn't do worse than that and we may find out this weekend as Goff is injured. Career backup Tim Boyle will take first team reps this week and possibly start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
NFL
Sporting News

Lions given penalty after lineman 'said something about someone's mother,' coach says

When Lions fans came back from a commercial break Sunday, they might have been surprised to see that their team had been penalized 15 yards. Guard Jonah Jackson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter, The penalty moved the Lions from a first-and-10 at the Browns' 42 to a first-and-25 at the Lions' 43.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NFL

The Detroit Lions will meet the Cleveland Browns in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from First Energy Stadium. The Lions had a nice game last week as they still look for their first win after a 16-16 tie last week, that should give them some momentum into this week. As for the Browns, we found out this week that Baker Mayfield is dealing with some injuries after a 45-7 loss to the Patriots last week.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy