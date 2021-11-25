ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECAP: Chicago Bears snap five-game skid, beat hapless Detroit Lions

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Cairo Santos kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired and the visiting Chicago Bears edged the winless Detroit Lions 16-14 on Thursday.

Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards and a touchdown, completing 24 of 39 passes with one interception. Darnell Mooney caught five passes for 123 yards for the Bears (4-7), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Cole Kmet had eight receptions for 65 yards.

The Bears controlled the ball for the last 8:30, spanning 18 plays.

Jared Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit (0-10-1). Goff missed Detroit’s previous game with an oblique injury. Josh Reynolds had three receptions for 70 yards, including a 39-yard score.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury during the second quarter and did not return. Swift had 266 rushing yards in the previous two games. He carried three times for 0 yards on Thursday.

Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields was inactive due to a ribs injury. The team’s top wideout, Allen Robinson, was also inactive because of a hamstring strain.

The Bears led 13-7 at halftime.

Reynolds, who was playing in his second game with Detroit after being waived by Tennessee, beat one-on-one coverage to cap off the Lions’ first possession. Goff’s 39-yard pass was just his second touchdown toss since Oct. 3.

The Bears got on the board early in the second quarter on Santos’ 28-yard field goal. The Bears needed just two plays on their next possession to take the lead.

Dalton connected with Mooney on a 52-yard gain before finding Jimmy Graham from 17 yards out. Graham’s touchdown was his first of the season.

Both teams had turnovers late in the half. Trevis Gipson forced and recovered a Goff fumble, but Dalton was picked off in the end zone by Amani Oruwariye.

Chicago quickly forced a punt and moved into field-goal position. Santos drilled a 43-yarder on the last play.

Santos missed a 53-yard attempt midway through the third quarter.

Detroit took the lead at 14-13 late in the quarter on Goff’s 17-yard strike to T.J. Hockenson.

–Field Level Media

