Baylor working on new deal for coach Dave Aranda

 6 days ago

Baylor is working on a new contract for head football coach Dave Aranda, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Aranda’s name has been linked to multiple job openings following his success this season with the Bears (9-2), who are No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Baylor went 2-7 during his first season in Waco in 2020.

Aranda has repeatedly expressed his intentions to remain at Baylor.

“I love it here, and my family loves it here,” he said last month when asked about the vacancy at LSU. “Baylor has been everything that I thought it would be. I think coming here was an opportunity to grow and to be better.”

Aranda, 45, was the defensive coordinator at LSU from 2016-19. He previously held the same position at Wisconsin, Utah State, Hawaii and Southern Utah.

Baylor closes out the regular season at home on Saturday against Texas Tech (6-5).

–Field Level Media

