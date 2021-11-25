Trauma helplines expanded following Waukesha parade crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — As people in Waukesha and elsewhere continue to cope with trauma following six deaths and more than 60 injuries after a man drove an SUV through a holiday parade, mental health experts are offering new ways to get help.

Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee on Monday launched a new helpline for people and families seeking support. The hospital said the hotline had received dozens of calls as of Tuesday afternoon.

Local organizations have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims and mental health professionals have been sharing new and existing resources to help people process grief.

The suspect in the killings, Darrell Brooks Jr., is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday.