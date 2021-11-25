ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Trauma helplines expanded following Waukesha parade crash

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44o0HL_0d6uHFjx00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — As people in Waukesha and elsewhere continue to cope with trauma following six deaths and more than 60 injuries after a man drove an SUV through a holiday parade, mental health experts are offering new ways to get help.

Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee on Monday launched a new helpline for people and families seeking support. The hospital said the hotline had received dozens of calls as of Tuesday afternoon.

Local organizations have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims and mental health professionals have been sharing new and existing resources to help people process grief.

The suspect in the killings, Darrell Brooks Jr., is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC 26 WGBA

16-year-old hurt in Waukesha parade discharged from hospital

Click here to support the Tiegs family fundraiser. One of the kids seriously hurt in the Waukesha Christmas parade returned home from the hospital Tuesday. Sixteen-year-old Erick Tiegs was marching with the Waukesha South High School marching band when he was struck by the SUV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpline#Mental Health#Ap#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy