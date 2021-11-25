White Plains restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meals

A White Plains restaurant offered free meals on Thanksgiving.

The "Little Drunken Chef" on Mamaroneck Avenue drew a thankful crowd for a third year in a row.

The Thanksgiving meal giveaway is the brainchild of restaurant owner Bonnie Saran.

"I'm an immigrant myself to this country and being here on the holidays. You don't have any family or a place to go and if you're alone, its more depressing on a holiday than on a normal day when you're away from your family," says Saran.

Saran says hundreds of pre-packaged meals have been given out and that a line of people were already waiting before the restaurant's doors opened on Thursday morning.

The meals were offered to everyone, regardless of economic status.