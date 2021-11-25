ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

One man injured in Santa Maria shooting

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday at around 8:20 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1600 block of North Western Avenue.

At arrival, officers found a gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries.

They transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center by AMR.

Santa Maria police are asking the public for any information available on the shooting that took place. They are hoping for any witnesses or surveillance systems that were there during the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Santa Maria police at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

