US Forecast

 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;40;35;39;28;A little a.m. rain;WNW;14;76%;96%;1. Albuquerque, NM;51;31;54;32;Mostly sunny;N;3;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;14;2;5;-3;Very cold;N;6;70%;9%;0. Asheville, NC;61;33;39;23;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;55%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;65;40;50;30;Sunny and cooler;NW;11;42%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;55;46;49;34;Morning rain;WNW;21;63%;70%;2. Austin, TX;61;42;61;44;Periods...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
bigrapidsnews.com

New Texas rules after blackout, but not for this winter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Regulators of Texas' oil and gas industry that buckled during February's deadly freeze moved Tuesday toward making some producers more prepared for cold weather, but not in time for this winter as the nation's power grid monitor warned the state is still at risk of blackouts.
TEXAS STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

'Our miracle': Girl goes home after surviving plane crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived a Michigan plane crash that killed her father and three other people was released Wednesday from a rehabilitation hospital. “She’s Laney, she’s great and she’s our miracle,” said Christie Perdue of Gaylord, referring to daughter Laney Perdue. Laney was one...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Chin, Korn, Brennan elected to Figure Skating Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two-time world bronze medalist Tiffany Chin, Miami (Ohio) University synchronized skating coach Vicki Korn, and two-time Olympic judge Lucy Joyce Brennan have been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Their inductions will take place Jan. 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville,...
NASHVILLE, TN
bigrapidsnews.com

Wind-pushed fires force evacuations, burn homes in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Hundreds of people in the town of Denton were forced to flee flames pushed by strong winds in central Montana on Wednesday, while a fire south of the city of Great Falls burned 11 homes as well as sheds and other small buildings, officials said.
MONTANA STATE

