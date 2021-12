Though sports rarely creep onto the Opinion pages of the Post, a recent article in the Sports section concerning the almost wholesale firing of college football coaches raises questions. Could it be that college sports, particularly football and basketball at large universities, have strayed from the purposes educational institutions are intended to serve? Are the schools in it only for the money? Once a university “sells out” in its athletic programs, it is a small step toward “selling out” in other areas, such as politically motivated appointments to its medical school faculty.

