Jefferies Starts Lemonade Inc. (LMND) at Underperform

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $62.00 (from $46.00). The analyst commented, "The combination of HGV with Diamond sets a basis for long term earnings growth. Post the quarter and pro forma disclosures, we believe the shares should begin trading on clearer, more visible earnings expectations. We note that our confidence in our estimates is higher than it's been in the past. Despite the shares' strength since closing, we expect multi-year growth from HGV. Our new estimates on similar valuation multiples results.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO