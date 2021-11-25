ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Century Aluminum (CENX) at Outperform

 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) with a Outperform rating and a...

UPDATE: UBS Starts Autohome Inc. (ATHM) at Neutral

UBS analyst Paul Gong initiates coverage on Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Vor Biopharma, Inc. (VOR) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler initiates coverage on Vor Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) at Outperform, PT $21

Evercore ISI analyst James West initiates coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "We initiate on EOSE with an Outperform rating and $21 PT which is based on 2.0x our 2024 revenue estimate of $539M. EOSE is a niche investment in the major energy storage theme. This is a revenue growth story through the medium-term as the company focuses on commercialization while a ramp in manufacturing capacity should provide meaningful revenue realization from 2023-2025. Project and execution delays plus a general cooling on SPACs have penalized the stock, providing a favorable risk/reward skew. EOSE’s long-duration energy storage technology is competitively advantaged given its performance profile and lower exposure to lithium-ion supply chain risks."
UPDATE: Telsey Starts Allbirds Inc (BIRD) at Outperform

Telsey analyst Dana Telsey initiates coverage on Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Analyst Day Preview - Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay reiterated a Peerperform rating on Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) ahead of the company's investor day ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aura Biosciences (AURA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Is Aluminum (ACH) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aluminum (ACH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
UPDATE: Baird Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Outperform

Baird analyst Tristan Gerra initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cannonball Research Starts DoubleVerify (DV) at Buy

Cannonball Research analyst Vasily Karasyov initiates coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) with a Buy rating and a price target of $42.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on DoubleVerify click here. For more ratings news on DoubleVerify click here. Shares of DoubleVerify closed at $31.53 yesterday.
UPDATE: BTIG Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Buy

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Enjoy Technology with a BUY rating and $10 PT. ENJY is pioneering Commerce-at-Home, a new fulfillment channel that marries the high-touch service of an in-store visit with the convenience of online fulfillment. We believe the concept is a win-win for retail partners and customers that will justify Commerce-at-Home becoming a permanent part of online retail's future. We view recent supply chain issues as transitory, making the pullback in ENJY shares a long-term buying opportunity. Once inventories inevitably normalize, we expect ENJY to see a rapid rebound in its sales volumes and KPIs. Backing our constructive stance is our proprietary survey of 957 Enjoy customers. Consumers expressed high satisfaction, with 87% saying their Enjoy experience was Good or Great and 96% stating their Enjoy Expert was very helpful. With ENJY's service proving well-received by consumers, we believe ENJY will be able to expand its wallet share with existing partners and attract brand partnersin new verticals with personal luxury goods a logical firststep. Valuation is a challenge given there are no publicly-traded comps. Regardless, if ENJY can deliver on its 2025 targets of >$1B in revenue (implying an ~85% CAGR) and 30%+ EBITDA margins, its KPIs will be consistent with best-in-class e-commerce platforms. We set a 12-month PT of $10/share, based on 10x 2025E EBITDA discounted to year-end 2022."
Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Doximity Inc (DOCS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Glen Santangelo initiates coverage on Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Entegris Inc (ENTG) PT Raised to $183 at Wolfe Research After Analyst Day

Wolfe Research analyst Josh Silverstein raised the price target on Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) to $183.00 (from $157.00) after attending ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiates coverage on IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $28.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of IonQ — an early participant in the nascent quantum computing market – with a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $28. While IonQ is one of the front-runners in the quantum computing space with a detailed technology roadmap and an experienced management team, in our view, we believe there is a high level of uncertainty around widespread adoption/commercialization of quantum computing and which form(s) of quantum computing ultimately captures market share. Our 12-month price target of $28 implies 0% potential upside, and we would consider turning more constructive if/when we have more clarity on: 1) IonQ's ability to leverage its proposed architecture in a commercial-scale quantum computer; 2) IonQ's technological roadmap progress vis-à-vis other hardware companies; and 3) the pace and scale at which customers incorporate quantum computing into their operations following the introduction of commercial-quality systems. Please see our full note for a deep dive on: a) the fundamentals of quantum computing; b) our thoughts on the long-term outlook for the industry; and c) our view on IonQ's financial outlook and investment thesis."
UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Biogen (BIIB) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman initiates coverage on Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $315.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Biogen Inc. with an Outperform rating and a $315 target price, based on: 1) our view that Aduhelm will eventually gain traction as a treatment for AD (we fully acknowledge the controversy, recent missteps by the company, and negative sentiment, but believe that demand will build following a likely positive Medicare national coverage decision); 2) a base MS business that is likely stickier than consensus expects; and 3) a pipeline that is nearly ‘free’ at current trading levels."
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock Soars on Early Omicron Testing Data

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) are up nearly 9% after the company said that preliminary data shows that its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Northland Capital Markets Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with an Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROCAU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ROCAU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
