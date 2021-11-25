ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

One arrested in shooting death of man in Spring Valley

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Sheriff detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Spring Valley.

Authorities said a 26-year-old man was shot in the 8700 block of Troy Street on November 3 at around 12:20 p.m.

The victim, Arnolfo Quintero of Spring Valley, was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

During the investigation, 22-year-old Pedro Arturo Rodriguez Jr., of San Diego, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Detectives said on Nov. 23, Rodriguez Jr. was arrested at his home without incident. He has been booked into jail on murder charges.

