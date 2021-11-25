ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper is expecting TWINS with Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne: 'Could not be happier'

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper Hefner and his actress wife Scarlett Byrne are expecting twins due in March.

Cooper, 30, confirmed the news to People on Thursday, telling the outlet: 'Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together.'

The couple, who wed in November 2019, are already parents to daughter Betsy Rose, 15-months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTmU9_0d6uFxmT00
Surprise! Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper Hefner and his actress wife Scarlett Byrne are expecting twins

They announced the pregnancy on their respective Instagram accounts by uploading a sweet family snapshot that showed the Harry Potter actress, 31, cradling her baby bump.

'Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins,' captioned Cooper, before wishing 'A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!'

Scarlett wrote how thankful she is for her and Cooper's 'growing family' before unveiling to her followers that they'd be welcoming 'twins at the beginning of 2022.'

Cooper and Scarlett welcomed daughter Betsy Rose into the world on August 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6Azj_0d6uFxmT00
Adventure: Cooper, 30, confirmed the news to People on Thursday, telling the outlet: 'Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together'

The U.S. Airman named their little girl after his late maternal grandmother Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away in July of that year.

'My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I,' Cooper told the outlet, after expressing how 'filled with such joy' they were to become parents for the first time.

Cooper is the youngest of Hugh Hefner's four children, daughter Christie, 69, and sons David, 66, and Marston, 31.

The Playboy founder, who passed away at the age of 91 back in 2017, shares Cooper and Marston with ex wife Kimberley Conrad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfBqc_0d6uFxmT00
Parenthood: Cooper and Scarlett welcomed Betsy Rose into the world on August 24, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTSjF_0d6uFxmT00
Tribute: The U.S. Airman named their little girl after his late maternal grandmother Betsy Aldridge-Conrad (pictured), who passed away in July of last year

He married the model, now 59, back in 1989 and they divorced in 2009.

Instead of immersing himself in the Playboy empire, Cooper has worked as an Air Force reservist since March of 2019.

Just last month, the 30-year-old completed an 'extraordinarily rewarding' stateside deployment to New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst where he helped Afghan refugees resettle after arriving to the United States.

'Deploying to support families starting a new chapter of life in the United States has been extraordinarily rewarding,' wrote Hefner, who shared images from the deployment with his Instagram following. 'Bright days ahead for our Afghan friends.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9Gyz_0d6uFxmT00
Famous dad: Cooper is the youngest of Hugh Hefner's four children, daughter Christie, 69, and sons David, 66, and Marston, 31; Hugh and Cooper pictured in 2014

