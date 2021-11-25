ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID: Fauci says children and teens less likely to need boosters

By Cnn Com Wire Service
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Now that the United States has rolled out Covid-19 booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults, some parents have been wondering if or when their vaccinated teenagers might need to get a booster dose of vaccine — and researchers are working to have an answer soon. Currently,...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kxgn.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that newly-discovered Omicron variant may ‘evade immune protection’ from COVID-19

Appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 may evade various forms of immune protection. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it was “troublesome” that Omicron features about 32 or more variants in the virus’ spike protein, adding that other mutations could allow it to be more transmissible. Said Fauci: “The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.” Fauci added that it may take two more weeks to have more “definitive information” about the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, according to a readout of the conversation.
SCIENCE
kion546.com

Newly discovered Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 is ‘red flag’ but US needs to learn more, Fauci says

The United States is working to quickly learn more about the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which was first identified in South Africa. South Africa’s health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. Then on Friday, the World Health Organization designated the variant as a “variant of concern,” naming it Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC reveals if COVID-19 booster shots can protect you from omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
KABC

Dr. Fauci Says No Need To Panic Over New COVID Variant—Do You Feel More At Ease?

(Washington, DC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says there’s no need to panic over the new COVID variant, of course he also said there was no need for a mask. The White House Chief Medical Advisor tells NBC’s Today Show the U.S. is taking precautionary steps to allow time to learn more about the variant found in South Africa. Starting Monday, the Biden administration is closing America’s borders to travelers from eight African nations. The World Health Organization officially named it the Omicron variant yesterday and called it a variant of concern. No cases have yet been identified in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks 2nd In US For COVID Boosters, As Experts Race To Understand Omicron’s Impact

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks second in the nation for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 30% receiving additional shots as experts race to understand an emerging viral variant and blunt its impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strengthened its recommendation that everyone 18 or older should get the booster six months after receiving Pfizer and Moderna, or two months after Johnson & Johnson, respectively. The agency had previously said that older adults “should” get the booster, while the rest of adults “may” get the shot. “The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fauci says most adults should get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a message for America: Get ready to roll up your sleeve, again. The nation’s top infectious-disease expert said the “overwhelming number” of adults should eventually get an additional vaccine shot to boost their immunity against COVID-19. “We’d like to get as many people who were originally...
PHARMACEUTICALS
