ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 7 spoilers

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are you ready to dive into season 5 episode 7 already? Rest assured, we’ve got plenty of information to dive into within this piece!. The first order of business, of course, is addressing the main elephant in the room: There is no new episode...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
fame10.com

General Hospital: Spoilers For December 2021

Time to trim the tree, do a little holiday shopping, and spread some festive cheer! December in the land of General Hospital (GH) can be a fun and exciting time. What’s coming down the pipe next month? A character return, tons of holiday romance, and of course, family gatherings! Learn more about these and other storylines in the below GH spoilers for December 2021.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order Revival Adds Hannibal Star, Fan-Favorite Detective Returns

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dick Wolf's iconic TV series Law & Order, the show that launched a 100 imitators and spin-offs, would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Since then we've learned only some of who will be filling out the cast and now a new report gives us at least one new name that will be back, plus another that is getting added to the mix. According to Deadline, actor Anthony Anderson is the first cast member from the original series to return, reprising his role of Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18 – 20. Alongside Anderson is another new name for the call sheet, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy who will be playing an Assistant District Attorney.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Celebrate ‘Winterfest’

We know that you’re waiting until Wednesday, December 8 to check out Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9, but hopefully it will be worth the wait! Given that “Winterfest” is fundamentally a story about Christmas, it makes sense for NBC to position it close to the holidays. Holiday episodes are...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Station 19#Abc#The Annie Live#Nbc#Pru
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Meredith Eaton returning!

Consider this an early Christmas present to a lot of longtime NCIS fans: Meredith Eaton could be coming back on board!. In a new post on Instagram, cast member Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Torres) divulged a “big secret” by sharing a video of himself alongside the MacGyver alum on set. Given that Eaton was wearing an NCIS visitor’s badge, it’s pretty darn clear that she is back to play a role. Commence your rejoicing accordingly!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? Where is Chimney at in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? The status of Chimney has been up in the air for a while in season 5, and we can only hope that some answers are coming up soon. We should start by putting everyone’s mind at ease — or at least to a certain extent. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence out there that Choi is leaving the show full-time. Even though Chimney has been away from Los Angeles for a little while, the writers have done a fairly good job featuring the character here and there. They’ve made sure to still include him, despite the story taking him in a direction where, understandably, he’s away. He is off looking for Maddie, and with every appearance we’ve seen from him it’s felt like he is closer and closer to achieving his end goal. We do hope that it happens, especially since Maddie and Chimney are one of the show’s best couples and he will help her in whatever way that he cans.
TV SERIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Big Sky season 2 episode 7 return date at ABC: ‘Little Boxes’

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn more about Big Sky season 2 episode 7, especially when it is coming on the air?. Let’s start this article off by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on ABC next week. It’s Thanksgiving! There are very few shows by and large that are going to be broadcasting on Turkey Day, and that’s largely to ensure they avoid a ratings drop. It’s a smart move, even if it’s frustrating for viewers out there having to wait in the lurch for a little while.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Rodney & Michelle’s hometown date!

Episode 7 is going to be themed around hometown dates, but for Rodney in particular, he may be looking for redemption. So what does he need redemption for? Well, it’s rather simple: He wants to show that he knows his apples! This has been a source for a lot of comedy from him this season, whether it be his night one arrival or the taste-test where Michelle realized that he could not tell any of them apart at all.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 spoilers: Fairytale theater!

Season 18 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Today Was a Fairytale,” which on paper sounds rather magical, no? Unfortunately, we have a feeling that the episode itself may not be all about unicorns, dragons, and other mystical beings. Instead, we’d wager that this title revolves around a...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Bachelorette Spoilers: Is ABC Finally About To Announce The Season 26 Bachelor?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and rumors about The Bachelor Season 26. Consider yourself warned!. Unless you’ve been stubbornly avoiding the spoilers (and power to you if you’ve been able to), you know that Clayton Echard, one of Michelle Young’s suitors on the current season of The Bachelorette, has been widely rumored to be The Bachelor for the upcoming Season 26. It’s more than just a rumor, though, isn’t it? He’s been caught filming with ABC camera crews, and Jesse Palmer, the new host of The Bachelor, has posted Instagram photos with Echard using “#TheBachelor.” Well it looks like the time might have finally come for ABC to announce the inevitable.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Could Omari Hardwick return?

We know that on paper, it sounds weird to ask whether Omari Hardwick could appear on Power Book II: Ghost. James St. Patrick is dead!. Yet, we’ve already seen 50 Cent make a cameo as Kanan beyond the grave and through the first two episodes of season 2, it’s clear that Tariq is still carrying a lot of baggage around. What happened with Jabari is very much on his mind, and the same goes for how he killed his father. Given the state of his mind and the inner struggles he faces, it’s certainly possible that he’ll picture Ghost in his head. With how he’s reacting to certain situations, he also feels a little more like his dad than he’d ever care to admit.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 winter finale talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re wondering about that, or are curious to get some other details, we’re happy to help!. Of course, we should start by handing down what is in this case some bittersweet news: There is a new episode tonight, but it’s the winter finale. We’re going to be stuck waiting until January, at the earliest, to see what’s coming on the other side.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Why Ghost, Tommy may be MIA

We know that a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming, just like we also know that eventually, Kanan will meet Ghost and Tommy. As for whether or not that’s something you’ll be seeing on the prequel in the near future, don’t hold your breath — you could be waiting a good while!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Summer, Beth conflict ahead?

As we move into Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 this weekend, it’s clear that we’re going to see Piper Perabo stick around as Summer for at least a little while. When we last saw her, she was heading back to the ranch with John Dutton; then, the preview for this weekend’s episode made it seem like she could become an eventual love interest of his. Nothing is confirmed as of yet there, but these two were able to find some common ground, at least, despite their different backgrounds.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is there a new episode of Yellowjackets airing tonight, November 28?

Are you dying to watch the next episode of Showtime’s new thrilling series, Yellowjackets? Find out if there is a new episode airing tonight, November 28. Luckily, despite the holiday weekend, Showtime will continue to air Yellowjackets as usual. It will air tonight, Sunday, November 28, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of Dexter: New Blood.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 promo: Deep cover operations

Just in case you want some evidence that SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 could be game-changing, we have that for you below!. What you can see here is the latest preview from “Head On,” the final episode of the year and one that could prove to shake up the lives of everyone in Bravo. The assignments that they are being handed are hardcore on a totally different level: Everyone could be sent into a deep-cover operation, one that could range in length from 30 days to six months(!). They will be on their own, separate from the Department of Defense and given their own unique identities.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 8: What else could we learn about Parker?

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 19 episode 8 — so what are we going to learn throughout?. We’ve reported already that “Peacekeeper” is a story all about a gun range and, potentially, gun ownership. With some of that in mind, we’re sure that it will inspire some debates — but that’s not what we are here to primarily discuss in this article.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy