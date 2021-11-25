ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Man's body discovered in burning car in Buckeye

By abc15.com staff
 6 days ago
Police say a man's body was found in a burning car outside a Buckeye home Thursday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire near Southern Avenue and Apache Road.

Officers found a car on fire in a driveway and the blaze also reportedly reached the residence.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and discovered a body inside the car, according to police.

His identity will later be released pending confirmation from the medical examiner's office and next-of-kin notification, police say.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire but it is believed it was caused by a mechanical issue.

The fire is not considered suspicious, police say.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

