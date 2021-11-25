ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Investigation underway after hundreds of packages found ‘thrown off ravine’

By Phil Pinarski
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GqEm_0d6uDzTV00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx.

Birmingham coke plant owned by West Virginia governor has no license, multiple health violations

According to BCSO, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.”

At 5 p.m., FedEx officials sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the scene. They were unable to get all of the packages Wednesday night and will send another truck Thursday to finish. FedEx will scan the packages to see where they came from and where they are supposed to go.

FedEx released a statement to CBS 42:

The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com .

Federal Express
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCN1f_0d6uDzTV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lidxn_0d6uDzTV00

Sheriff Mark Moon said that a deputy will be guarding the packages all night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Second suspect charged in Lansing car chase and shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Nov. 22 Lansing Police found a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man shot on the 1800 block of Herbert St. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While on the scene, officers established a vehicle description and an Ingham County Deputy on...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Blount County, AL
State
West Virginia State
City
Birmingham, AL
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravine#Wiat#Bcso#Cbs#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

UPDATE: LPD says man shot in the back near Citgo gas station

UPDATE: (9:32 a.m.) The Lansing Police Department says they were called to a Citgo gas station in the 4000 block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. When officers got to the scene at 3:00 a.m. the victim was not cooperating and they still haven’t been […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLNS

WLNS

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy