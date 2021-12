SPOKANE, Wash. — Another Spokane business started requiring proof of vaccination to dine-in and the move received an initial flood of backlash online. Boots Bakery and Lounge has been a staple for vegan and gluten free food in Spokane for almost 10 years. Their online reputation was tarnished over the weekend, as people left negative reviews of the restaurant. The reviews centered around a disagreement over requiring proof of vaccination to dine in.

