ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Canada to host their next World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada, which sit atop the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table, will host the United States outdoors in Hamilton, Ontario, in January for what will most certainly be a chilly encounter, Canada Soccer said on Thursday.

The decision was announced nine days after hosts Canada beat Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton where snow and frigid temperatures may have helped them to victory.

"We are excited to bring the Men's National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match to Hamilton in January with the team riding a nation-wide wave of support at the top of the table and after an incredible display from Edmontonians in November," Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis said in a news release.

Canada sit undefeated in CONCACAF's final round of World Cup qualifiers with 16 points from eight matches, ahead of the United States, (15 points), Mexico (14 points) and Panama (14 points).

Canada play at Honduras on Jan. 27 and visit El Salvador on Feb. 2 in their other two games of the three-match FIFA window.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#El Salvador#Canada Soccer#The Men S National Team#Edmontonians#Concacaf
myfox28columbus.com

Lower.com Field to host USMNT for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and the Columbus Crew announced Wednesday that the United States Men's National Team's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador will be held at Lower.com Field next year. The game will take place in downtown Columbus on January 27 and will...
MLS
Sunderland Echo

Exclusive: Proud Sunderland-born England hero Jill Scott opens up on emotion of Stadium of Light hosting Austria in a World Cup qualifier and helping inspire the next generation

Born in the city, the pioneering footballer has played in two Olympic Games for Great Britain plus four World Cups and three European Championships with England. Scott, who could appear in her fourth Euros for her country next summer should she be selected, has also made a huge impact in club football, winning multiple trophies with Manchester City and Everton.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pedri wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony after shining for Barcelona and Spain

Barcelona and Spain prodigy Pedri has won the prestigious Kopa Trophy, presented to the best young player in men’s football, at the Ballon d’Or 2021 awards ceremony. Pedri, who turned 19 last week, enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Barcelona first team, featuring in 37 of their 38 league matches, and established himself in the Spanish national team too, displaying supreme technique and balance on the ball reminiscent of one of his idols, Andres Iniesta.He was voted Young Player of the Tournament at this summer’s European Championship and was the only Spanish player to be named in the Euros’ Team...
SOCCER
AFP

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award. - Putellas succeeds Rapinoe - This is just the third year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Putellas following in the footsteps of Norway's Ada Hegerberg, winner in 2018, and the United States' 2019 World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe.
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy