Powerhouse Singer-Songwriter Emily Curtis To Perform at Forte Jazz Lounge on December 10th

This is a press release from the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the HSU Jazz Combos on the evening of Sunday, December 5th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus. The first combo includes Makani Bright on vibes, Niko Mussmann on guitar, Keith Staats on bass, and Seth Mattingly on drums. They perform Herbie Hancock’s “Maiden Voyage,” Bobby Hebb’s 1960s soul hit “Sunny” and “Gemini Vibe” by Danny Janklow. The second combo is made up of Jeff Ruiz on trumpet, Charlie Teague on guitar, Keith Staats on bass, and Carlos Dailey on drums. They play jazz standard “All Of Me,” John Coltrane’s “Mr. PC,” Thelonious Monk’s “Well, You Needn’t,” and an original by the group’s trumpet player, Jeff Ruiz, entitled “Hwaaa Waah.” HSU jazz teacher and combos coach Dan Aldag shares in the student’s excitement to return to the stage. “The Jazz Combos were able to meet last year, but all performances had to be virtual. We’re so happy to be playing for people again! This will be the first Jazz Combos concert before an audience in two years.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO