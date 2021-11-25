ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerhouse Singer-Songwriter Emily Curtis To Perform at Forte Jazz Lounge on December 10th

By Holy City Sinner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtis’ soulful, pop-infused originals will be combined with a selection...

Westerly Sun

Ghanaian singer/songwriter Okaijda Alfroso to perform at Connecticut College Friday

NEW LONDON – Ghanaian singer/songwriter Okaijda Alfroso will perform Friday as part of the onStage at Connecticut College Guest Artist Series. Born into a family of musicians and storytellers in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana, Afroso is a singer, guitarist, percussionist and dancer deeply connected to the musical traditions of the African Diaspora, according to a press release from the college. Through his distinctive style, which combines various percussion instruments, vocals, guitar and dance, Afroso explores the perseverance of ancestral traditions and creates a new, contemporary African oral tradition.
NEW LONDON, CT
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Singer-Songwriter Stefanie Potter

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with local folk/soul singer-songwriter Stefanie Potter, whose third solo album, Plasticity, was released on October 23rd. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
WTKR

Local music spotlight with singer/songwriter Derek Smith on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer/songwriter Derek Smith performs regularly in Coastal Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, solo, in a few different duos, with his acoustic-oriented group, Derek Smith and the New Day, and with his electric band, Family Tree. He joins us along with Jasper Smith to perform "The Fool" for Acoustic Music Friday.
State
Washington State
theleadernews.com

Waltrip jazz ensemble to perform at Heights Theater

Student musicians from Waltrip High School are set for a performance at one of the area’s most prominent concert venues next month. The Waltrip High School Roaring Ram Band’s jazz ensembles will take the stage at the Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th St., at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 for the group’s Winter Blast concert. Performances will include both the Jazz Ensemble 1 and Jazz Ensemble 2 groups from Waltrip.
beintheloopchicago.com

Nashville Singer Songwriter Tristen, Returns To Chicago, Showcases Recent Album Release And Gains New Fans At Schuba’s

Singer-songwriter Tristen (Gaspadarek), along with her bandmate/husband Buddy Hughen, made the trek from Nashville to Chicago for the first time last week since the April release of her fifth LP (the exceptional Aquatic Flowers), establishing her position over the course of forty-five minutes as one of the great American songwriters currently in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
massachusettsnewswire.com

New infectious EDM remix album ‘The Beginning’ released by singer-songwriter Vandi Lynnae

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Releasing just one album was never going to be enough for Indianapolis singer-songwriter Vandi Lynnae, who released her album “The Beginning” earlier this year. Wanting to explore her music one step further, Lynnae decided to transform her heartfelt pop album into an infectious EDM record curated of 20 songs, 9 of which are remixed from the original project.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Person
Will Forte
Lincoln Journal Star

UNL Big Band and Jazz Singers perform Monday

The Glenn Korff School of Music’s Big Band and Jazz Singers will perform Monday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, 11th and R streets on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit...
LINCOLN, NE
thebrag.com

Get To Know LA-raised rising singer-songwriter Lila Drew

It’s safe to say that LA-based singer-songwriter Lila Drew has known music was her calling from a young age. Starting out in musical theatre, her humble beginnings included playing the titular role of Annie thrice and playing her parents’ Joni Mitchell and Lauryn Hill records on repeat. Since then, she...
Charleston City Paper

Catch Legacy vocal trio at Forte Jazz Lounge Nov. 27

For the past two and half years, local singer Charles Grant has been performing with vocalists Leroy Stewart and Bill Durant in Legacy trio, but on Friday, Grant will be joined by Anthony McKnight and Raymond Rhett of the Black Velvets to deliver renditions of The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and Stylistics for two shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Daily Times

Journeyman songwriter Dana Cooper launches new Maryville performance series

Singer-songwriter Dana Cooper has played with countless top-tier musicians over the years, but he credits a steel mill worker with having the biggest impact on his own career. Of course, that guy happened to be his father, George, the man who introduced Cooper to song. He remembers keenly his father coming home from the mill on album-release Fridays, a stack of new vinyl under his arms by everyone from Hank Williams to The Beatles.
MARYVILLE, TN
#Singer Songwriter
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble to perform live concert December 6

The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Jazz Ensemble on Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under the baton of Frederick Keith Fiddmont, the ensemble...
SANTA MONICA, CA
kymkemp.com

HSU Jazz Combos Performing in in Fulkerson Recital Hall December 5th

This is a press release from the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the HSU Jazz Combos on the evening of Sunday, December 5th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus. The first combo includes Makani Bright on vibes, Niko Mussmann on guitar, Keith Staats on bass, and Seth Mattingly on drums. They perform Herbie Hancock’s “Maiden Voyage,” Bobby Hebb’s 1960s soul hit “Sunny” and “Gemini Vibe” by Danny Janklow. The second combo is made up of Jeff Ruiz on trumpet, Charlie Teague on guitar, Keith Staats on bass, and Carlos Dailey on drums. They play jazz standard “All Of Me,” John Coltrane’s “Mr. PC,” Thelonious Monk’s “Well, You Needn’t,” and an original by the group’s trumpet player, Jeff Ruiz, entitled “Hwaaa Waah.” HSU jazz teacher and combos coach Dan Aldag shares in the student’s excitement to return to the stage. “The Jazz Combos were able to meet last year, but all performances had to be virtual. We’re so happy to be playing for people again! This will be the first Jazz Combos concert before an audience in two years.”
waltermagazine.com

Friends & Lovers: Rising Singer-Songwriter Kate Rhudy

This Raleigh musician connects with listeners through her heartfelt songs and sincere vocals. Kate Rhudy’s day job is actually a night job, working in various nightclubs and restaurants in downtown. Raleigh as a server. But the singer-songwriter uses it to her advantage. “I carry around a notepad when I’m waitressing,...
RALEIGH, NC
Entertainment
kymkemp.com

Madrigal Singers and Mad River Transit Singers Performing in Fulkerson Recital Hall on December 5

This is a press release from the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the Madrigal Singers and Mad River Transit Singers performing “Open Your Eyes, You Can Fly,” an eclectic program of choral music for treble voices ranging from the Renaissance through contemporary jazz, on Sunday afternoon, December 5th at 2:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus. “We are particularly excited to show the range of possibilities of music with treble voices. There is such a wealth of repertoire available for treble voices, and including music that spans several centuries and eclectic musical styles,” says HSU’s choral director, Rachel Samet.
SuncoastPost

Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Tim Grimm to Perform at Fogartyville

Tim Grimm is a bit of a Renaissance man in the performing arts world. He has for the past 20 years, blended his love for songwriting, travel, and the storytelling of acting (theatre, film and television). His most recent recording- GONE, was released in March 2021 and debuted at #1 Folk album for the month. Its title song was released as a single in October, ’20 and ended up the #1 most played song on Folk radio for the year. Tim Grimm will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Sunday, December 5 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
Charleston City Paper

Singer-songwriter Sarah Summer finds catharsis in creation

“For me, music is therapy,” said folk singer/guitarist and former Charlestonian Sarah Summer. “It’s a way to triumph over any darkness that may set in.”. This feeling is evident upon listening to Summer’s brand of DIY femme folk, particularly her most recent EP, Belly of the Beast, which she created as a means of coping with a harrowing life experience.
CHARLESTON, SC

