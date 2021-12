When I first started covering conflict zones many years ago, I resolved never to bother with the Troubles in Northern Ireland. I had grown up in Boston, where every bar in Irish neighborhoods had a box for donations to the Irish Republican Army (IRA). The IRA was then fighting with bullets and bombs to remove the six counties on the northeast part of the island of Ireland from their union with Britain and unify them with the Republic of Ireland to the south. I considered the war between Northern Irish Protestant unionists who wanted to stay with Britain and the Catholic nationalists to be hopeless. (Instead, I focused for decades on the Israeli-Palestinian struggle, which proved to be never-ending.)

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO