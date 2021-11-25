ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Phones at the table? 71% plan to use theirs during Thanksgiving dinner

By Sara Rizzo
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhSxe_0d6uD4gh00

( NEWS10 ) — Would you let your family use their phones at the Thanksgiving dinner table? A new report by Solitaired shows that 71% of Americans surveyed plan to use their phones during the Turkey Day meal.

Thanksgiving Day food: Is there a favorite?

The report also shows that 61% use their phone during the holidays to avoid talking to certain family members. However, a majority of Americans use their phone out of boredom:

  • 99% use their phone while watching TV
  • 98% use their phone while waiting in line
  • 98% use their phone while using public transportation
  • 88% use their phone while walking down the sidewalk
  • 86% use their phone during virtual work meetings
  • 60% use their phone during a religious service
  • 57% use their phone while driving
  • 50% use their phone during a wedding ceremony
  • 31% use their phone during a funeral or wake

When it comes to Americans’ favorite app to use when they’re bored, TikTok is number one. Instagram and Reddit rank second and third.

These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds

On average, an hour is the longest someone can go without checking a notification on their phone. 86% say looking at their phone is the last thing they do before going to sleep.

Solitaired surveyed 1,098 Americans in October to understand their smartphone-related habits. The respondents were 51 percent female and 49 percent male, between the ages of 18 to 68.

To view the full report, you can visit the Solitaired website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cedarcityutah.com

Thanksgiving dinner table scraps not recommended for pets, veterinarians say

ST. GEORGE — Thanksgiving dinner is a staple of the holidays and can bring together a slew of fancy culinary delights to be enjoyed by those at the table as they give thanks. However, there is another member of many people’s families that would also like to partake in the wonderfully-smelling meal that really shouldn’t: the family pet.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Has a Thanksgiving Dinner ‘Back Up’ Plan

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars knows that there are times you need a backup. Thanksgiving is no different and he showed that today. If you buy a fake Rolex, then you gotta have a backup. If you burn the turkey on Thanksgiving, you should also have a backup. It doesn’t look like he needed an expert to tell him where to go for his plan B. Really, it’s a no-brainer. Check out the photo below.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Americans#Tiktok
relix

Phish to Webcast Clifford Ball Show During Thanksgiving Dinner and a Movie Special

Phish will revive their Dinner and A Movie series this weekend, webcasting their acclaimed 1996 Clifford Ball festival on Friday and Saturday. The Clifford Ball was Phish’s first official large-scale multi-day festival, laying the blueprint for both their other weekend campouts as well as multi-band gatherings like Bonnaroo, Governors Ball and ACL. The Vermont Quartet officially released The Clifford Ball on DVD in 2009.
MOVIES
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls family is making a turkey dinner and giving it away, feeding hundreds during “Annual Lord’s Day Dinner, Free Thanksgiving Dinner”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yvonne Davis and her family have been busy preparing a turkey dinner large enough to feed hundreds this Thanksgiving. For more than 30 years the Davis family has been making weekly meals and holiday meals right in their family kitchen and then they give the meals away to other people […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
ABC 4

Inspirational quotes to use at Thanksgiving dinner and is the five second rule real?

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – If you’re looking for a great Thanksgiving toast, or to talk about what it means to be thankful this time of year, we are sharing some our favorite Thanksgiving quotes. Oprah Winfrey says: BE THANKFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE; YOU’LL END UP HAVING MORE. IF YOU CONCENTRATE ON WHAT YOU DON’T HAVE, YOU WILL NEVER, EVER HAVE ENOUGH. For more amazing quotes click here: https://www.today.com/parents/19-thanksgiving-quotes-you-ll-want-share-holiday-season-t143022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDIO-TV

Thanksgiving Day table conversations

Thanksgiving is usually a happy occasion for families and friends to gather for good times and good food. Sometimes sensitive conversations perhaps over politics or Covid-19, for example can quickly take an unpleasant turn and create stress or tension. On Monday, we spoke to a clinical social worker at Essentia...
FESTIVAL
suindependent.com

Empty Seats At The Thanksgiving Table

When the nation sits down to Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday there will be 19,379 empty chairs as a result of the most gun violence killings in two decades in the United States last year. Even a pandemic was not powerful enough to bring America to its senses and stop the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSVN-TV

Lynn Martinez shares her Thanksgiving Dinner tradition, tips for setting the table

(WSVN) - One of the things to love about Lynn is how hard she works on special dinners for her family. Lynn Martinez: “It’s a long standing tradition in my family to prepare long before Thanksgiving. But, I do like to do everything myself and adhere to the Martinez motto: It’s not how things taste, it’s how things look.”
LIFESTYLE
Antelope Valley Press

Certain topics may be off the table at holiday dinner

Seven years ago, Facebook reminds me, I wrote a column asking people if they would discuss politics at Thanksgiving gatherings. Many said, sure, why not? Others said no, people are too divided now (in 2014), and it could lead to arguments that would spoil the holiday. If we could go...
TRAVEL
Lima News

Turkeys flaunt their freedom from dinner tables

Armed with the knowledge that turkey hunting season is over, these wild birds flaunted their presence earlier this week along Defiance Trail in western Allen County. Even with Thanksgiving looming, the flock appears to have escaped the dinner table for one more year.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy