New transfer rule leads to fast turnarounds for hoops teams

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Iowa State basketball team is 6-0. Think about that. Less than a year after one of the worst seasons in program history, T.J. Otzelberger has guided the Cyclones to three times as many wins as it had in all of 2020-21. In less than nine months, Otzelberger has already restored order in Ames by creating some early-season college basketball chaos.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO