New transfer rule leads to fast turnarounds for hoops teams

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Iowa State basketball team is 6-0. Think about that. Less than a year after one of the worst seasons in program history, T.J. Otzelberger has guided the Cyclones to three times as many wins as it had in all of 2020-21. In less than nine months, Otzelberger has already restored order in Ames by creating some early-season college basketball chaos.
An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
When the news broke that Lincoln Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC, most fans wondered who would be the Sooners’ interim coach. It didn’t take very long for Bob Stoops to step in and stabilize the program – again. Even though Stoops will only be coaching the Sooners for their...
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
