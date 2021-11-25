ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

New transfer rule leads to fast turnarounds for hoops teams

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — When Richard Pitino took over the downtrodden...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Draymond Green Fires Back At LeBron James After Ohio State Comment

Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Ames Tribune

T.J. Otzelberger's remarkable Iowa State turnaround has people buzzing about Cyclones hoops again

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Iowa State basketball team is 6-0. Think about that. Less than a year after one of the worst seasons in program history, T.J. Otzelberger has guided the Cyclones to three times as many wins as it had in all of 2020-21. In less than nine months, Otzelberger has already restored order in Ames by creating some early-season college basketball chaos.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Pitino
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of New Mexico#Hoops#Recruiting#Ap
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

The coaching carousel's possible effects on K-State

There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy