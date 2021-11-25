ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best fiber optic Christmas tree

KRON4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which fiber optic artificial Christmas tree is best?. Nothing furnishes a home with Christmas cheer like a well-decorated tree. Fiber optic Christmas trees have brightly-lit fibers interwoven with their fronds that can be configured to shine in various ways. They are...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
YourCentralValley.com

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
CBS DFW

AAA Texas Offers Tips For Safely Transporting That Perfect Christmas Tree

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re planning on picking out that perfect Christmas tree, AAA Texas is reminding drivers to make sure it’s secure before driving off. It is both unsafe and illegal for items to fall from a vehicle while on the road, including Christmas trees. An improperly secured tree may cost drivers as much as $1,500 in repairs due to worn paint, torn rubber seals, warped window frames, and scratched windows. AAA Texas warns that the vehicle owner may also be held liable for any damages a fallen tree causes to others. “Improperly secured Christmas trees are a danger to everyone on the road...
CARS
The Independent

Outdoor decorating trends: natural, cozy, sustainable

Home, as we know, has become more central to many of us during the pandemic, and that means outdoors as well as in. This holiday season, designers and retailers have suggestions for updating window, door and yard decorations. Trends include sustainability, naturalness and coziness.NATURE SHOWNew York interior designer John Douglas Eason appreciates a season where “over the top” is often just what’s needed.“But that said, I like subtle holiday design, incorporating nature and keeping it tonal. I love monochromatic gourds with a gnarly tree branch tossed in for interest and fresh greens," he says.Eason suggests luminarias to light walkways, "and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optic#Christmas Trees#Bestreviews
KRON4

Best floor vase

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have an empty corner you’ve been meaning to decorate or want to implement a more classic style in your home, a floor vase is a perfect solution. With a history that dates back to ancient times, floor vases are a popular interior design trick to draw the eye upwards and create visual appeal. You can effortlessly create a modern display with just a single vase or a collection.
HOME & GARDEN
Rolling Stone

How to Set Up Your Holiday Home With 10 Decorations From The Home Depot

The holidays are almost here, which means spending time with people you may not have seen in a long time, and taking the time to fully deck the halls. If you’re interested in replacing old decorations, or upping the ante to become the most festive-looking house on your block, the first place you should shop is The Home Depot. The store has thousands of indoor and outdoor decorations in stock, and is currently offering free, fast shipping on many of them. The Home Depot’s selection is big enough that we’re confident it’ll be your one-stop-shop for decorations this year. Plus, you have...
HOME & GARDEN
WOKV

Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies, higher prices

ALAMEDA, Calif. — (AP) — Even Christmas trees aren’t immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy. Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both types this Christmas, industry officials said.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4

Best snowshoes for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many of us can enjoy the tranquil beauty of a good snowfall, but not all of us know to appreciate the floating feeling of traversing through a snowy landscape. Never believe the lie that the outdoors are closed during the winter season. The best snowshoes for women are your passport to reaching breathtaking, wintry terrain.
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Stainless Steel Appliances So They Sparkle

Stainless steel appliances are a popular option for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen. For starters, those gorgeous reflective surfaces catapult your room from ordinary to refined. Plus, stainless steel appliances go with every decor choice, from bold colors to retro finishes. No matter how many makeovers your kitchen may get over the years, these glimmering silver appliances will always fit right in—provided you know how to clean stainless steel.
HOME & GARDEN
KRON4

Best mini trampoline for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have kids, chances are you’re always on the lookout for something that keeps them entertained. Mini trampolines take all the benefits of traditional trampolines but add a whole new level of portability and convenience. They’re easy to store and are great for indoor and outdoor use. Some models, like the highly addictive FIT BOUNCE PRO II Bungee Rebounder, are reliable, durable and capable of holding up with repeated use.
KIDS
KRON4

Best industrial table lamp

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While many view decor as a way to soften an interior space with gentle colors and finished surfaces, some prefer the hard edges and basic nature of appliances made from aged wood, unfinished metal and oxidized hardware. Industrial table lamps, designed to mimic those previously built for utilitarian lighting purposes, are an example of yesterday’s simple functionality transforming into today’s modern fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KRON4

Best spiralizer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A spiralizer can help you reach the goal of packing more vegetables and fruit into your diet, which should be a top priority for everyone to boost their wellbeing and health. There is a wide range of different spiralizers on the market. The Five-Blade Spiralizer is the first-rate spiralizer for all of your spiral slicing needs in the kitchen.
LIFESTYLE
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
KRON4

Best half-gallon water bottle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drinking a healthy amount of water every day can be a challenge. The hustle and bustle of modern life make extra trips to the water cooler challenging. Purchasing enough bottled water at the vending machine to properly hydrate your body gets expensive, not to mention how detrimental that is for the environment.
LIFESTYLE
KRON4

Best propane heater

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As winter sets in and temperatures drop, many people look for efficient ways to stay comfortable in the spaces they use the most during the warmer months. One of the most popular and cost-effective ways to keep warm year-round is to use a propane heater.
ELECTRONICS
KRON4

Best tablecloth

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The right tablecloth can add a sense of style to your dinner table and turn a simple dinner into a special occasion. Tablecloths can also resist spills and stains to make living life with young kids a little simpler. Wipe-clean and simple PVC tablecloths are appropriate for daily use, while heavy cotton tablecloths are more luxurious and a great option for both special occasions and formal affairs. The Gee Di Moda 70-Inch Round Tablecloth is a first-rate tablecloth.
SHOPPING
KRON4

Best floating bed frame

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are looking for a bed frame that makes a bit more of a statement than your average model, a floating bed frame may be just the ticket without having to buy something large and imposing. These stylish frames feature recessed supports that help to give the impression your bed is levitating in mid-air.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

These Natural Fiber Rugs Are Stylish, Durable and Sustainable

Given that the floors in your home are usually the largest open spaces and always on show, it’s easy to see why decorating them correctly is a big deal. Add in the fact that they also need to be comfortable underfoot, and it makes sense why so many people turn to area rugs to solve the problem. However, producing these large, space-covering decor pieces isn’t always an eco-friendly or sustainable process. Thankfully, there is a more responsible alternative. Read on to find out why the best natural fiber rugs are one of the hottest trends in home styling at the...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy