D’Angelo Russell led his team to the victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and he made sure to let them know about it afterwards. The former All-Star guard Russell recorded a season-high 35 points on six triples as his Minnesota Timberwolves got the win in double overtime over the Sixers in Philly. Russell’s performance was also especially impressive as he hit several clutch shots down the stretch after Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out in the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO