Phones at the table? 71% plan to use theirs during Thanksgiving dinner

When many of us think about the Thanksgiving holiday, many things come to mind. If you are like me, you probably start with thinking about all the delicious food: the turkey, the stuffing, the pecan pie, the sweet potatoes with marshmallows, even that weird, congealed cranberry stuff in a can. Maybe after you have drooled to your heart’s content, you think of the festivities, bringing the family together, football, and of course, the all important preparation for Black Friday, the most important shopping day of the year. This year, I am going to challenge you to see Thanksgiving a little bit differently. Absolutely, by all means, enjoy the food, family and traditions. However, this year, let’s all try to put gratitude first.

