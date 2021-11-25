ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Phones at the table? 71% plan to use theirs during Thanksgiving dinner

By Sara Rizzo
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dm5wW_0d6uBzgl00

Would you let your family use their phones at the Thanksgiving dinner table? A new report by Solitaired shows that 71% of Americans surveyed plan to use their phones during the Turkey Day meal.

Comments / 0

Related
cedarcityutah.com

Thanksgiving dinner table scraps not recommended for pets, veterinarians say

ST. GEORGE — Thanksgiving dinner is a staple of the holidays and can bring together a slew of fancy culinary delights to be enjoyed by those at the table as they give thanks. However, there is another member of many people’s families that would also like to partake in the wonderfully-smelling meal that really shouldn’t: the family pet.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
WTVF

Thanksgiving Table Setting Ideas

Celebrity event planner Amos Gott gave tips on setting a festive Thanksgiving Day dinner table. To contact Amos Events for event planning services, go to www.amosevents.com. Special thanks to vendors: Please Be Seated [pleasebeseated.com] and Hester & Cook [hesterandcook.com]. Thanksgiving Mule:. Serves 4. 4 oz ginger beer. 4 oz unfiltered...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Americans#Turkey Day
Gazette

Most people hope to avoid discussing politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year: Poll

A majority of people say they hope to avoid discussing politics this year at Thanksgiving, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. Two-thirds of respondents said they do not wish to talk about politics with friends and family over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the poll. On the other hand, 21% said they are looking forward to discussing politics.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls family is making a turkey dinner and giving it away, feeding hundreds during “Annual Lord’s Day Dinner, Free Thanksgiving Dinner”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yvonne Davis and her family have been busy preparing a turkey dinner large enough to feed hundreds this Thanksgiving. For more than 30 years the Davis family has been making weekly meals and holiday meals right in their family kitchen and then they give the meals away to other people […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
OCRegister

Seniors use their wheels to get their meals; this week Thanksgiving dinner was on the menu

Meals on Wheels workers created a jovial atmosphere on Tuesday, Nov. 23, as they waved and greeted a steady flow of traffic at the Fountain Valley Senior Center. “How you doing? Happy Thanksgiving. Drive Safely,” they said as cars rolled through a roundabout. Most motorists smiled back, waved and thanked the workers who distributed a weekly supply of frozen meals for area seniors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC 4

Inspirational quotes to use at Thanksgiving dinner and is the five second rule real?

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – If you’re looking for a great Thanksgiving toast, or to talk about what it means to be thankful this time of year, we are sharing some our favorite Thanksgiving quotes. Oprah Winfrey says: BE THANKFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE; YOU’LL END UP HAVING MORE. IF YOU CONCENTRATE ON WHAT YOU DON’T HAVE, YOU WILL NEVER, EVER HAVE ENOUGH. For more amazing quotes click here: https://www.today.com/parents/19-thanksgiving-quotes-you-ll-want-share-holiday-season-t143022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Daily Telegram

Adrian Senior Center serves more than 130 meals during community Thanksgiving dinner

ADRIAN — Thanksgiving merriment arrived a week early when it was enjoyed by many Thursday at the Adrian Senior Center. This year’s celebration — as it has been said many times throughout the year — appeared to be a little more “normal,” considering the 2020 Thanksgiving at the senior center was conducted in a drive-thru format because of coronavirus pandemic concerns.
ADRIAN, MI
Bay News 9

Food bank helps fill Thanksgiving tables during tough times

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Many Central Florida families are struggling to put food on the table, but some Volusia and Flagler county food banks are trying to help them enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. At the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, volunteers said more families need help than...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Lynn Martinez shares her Thanksgiving Dinner tradition, tips for setting the table

(WSVN) - One of the things to love about Lynn is how hard she works on special dinners for her family. Lynn Martinez: “It’s a long standing tradition in my family to prepare long before Thanksgiving. But, I do like to do everything myself and adhere to the Martinez motto: It’s not how things taste, it’s how things look.”
LIFESTYLE
Examiner Enterprise

Is Gratitude on your Table This Thanksgiving?

When many of us think about the Thanksgiving holiday, many things come to mind. If you are like me, you probably start with thinking about all the delicious food: the turkey, the stuffing, the pecan pie, the sweet potatoes with marshmallows, even that weird, congealed cranberry stuff in a can. Maybe after you have drooled to your heart’s content, you think of the festivities, bringing the family together, football, and of course, the all important preparation for Black Friday, the most important shopping day of the year. This year, I am going to challenge you to see Thanksgiving a little bit differently. Absolutely, by all means, enjoy the food, family and traditions. However, this year, let’s all try to put gratitude first.
FESTIVAL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres Rotary Club offers a seat at its Thanksgiving dinner table

Last year, the Lehigh Acres Rotary Club could only offer to-go meals for Thanksgiving. This year, they’re excited to welcome everyone back to their table. Thanksgiving is meant to be spent sitting around a table full of loved ones. Joe and Diane Diane are thankful that they have each other. “I’m thankful for life, especially every morning I get up. I’m thankful for my wife,” Joe said.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy