Here are 5 key takeaways after Texas Tech’s 27-24 loss to Baylor:. Texas Tech has continually dug itself into a ditch this season, and it ended the regular season the only way it knows how. On the third play of the game, the Bears’ speedy Trestan Ebner was lined up one-on-one against linebacker Colin Schooler. Ebner made quick work of that matchup, catching a 61-yard touchdown 78 seconds into the game. When the Red Raiders got the ball after that score, SaRodorick Thompson fumbled on the first offensive play of the game. The Red Raiders luckily held Baylor to a field goal on that drive, but a 10-point deficit only four minutes into the game put Texas Tech into an awful position.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO