Berkeley police seek public’s help with assault and robbery investigation

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley police are asking for any available information in locating four suspects who were involved in an assault and robbery on Monday.

The incident occurred on the 1400 block of Berkeley Way at 4:40 a.m. where a four suspects demanded the items of a victim. The victim fought back and was able to keep his possessions, but was stabbed in the process.

The victim was treated at local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects drove off in a dark colored, possibly green or black, Toyota Camry.

The first suspect, who was armed with the knife, is described as a black man with a grey beanie, face mask, blue and red football jersey.

The second suspect was described as an Asian male at 6 foot 2 inch tall, wearing a grey track suit and face mask.

The other two suspects are described as males with no further information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-981-5724 or negbert@cityofberkeley.info.

