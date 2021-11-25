Best budget heated travel blanket

The holidays are quickly approaching! For those of us lucky enough to have acquired a PlayStation 5 over the last year, maybe it's time to treat yourself yet again or maybe surprise a friend? On this episode of Budget to Best we explore some of the best accessories for the PS5. Whether you need more storage for games with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, a customized DualSense controller with swappable thumbsticks like the HexGaming Rival, immersive audio from the Astro A50 Headset, a brand new color shell for your PS5 like those from CMPShells, or simply just a new charging station for your DualSense controllers, we've got you covered! Let us know in the comments below which PS5 accessory is YOUR favorite and let us know which we should include next time!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO