ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why Tottenham Was Frank Lampard's Favourite Chelsea Away Ground

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed his favourite away ground that he played at during his time at the club.

The Blues icon made 648 appearances for the reigning European Champions, scoring 211 goals and assisting 162.

He is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever wear the shirt for the club, having also enjoyed a strong stint as manager from 2019 to the start of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNio1_0d6uAh0i00
IMAGO / Moritz Müller

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the former England international revealed the side he most enjoyed playing away from home for Chelsea.

"Tottenham. We used to beat them a lot. We lost once.

"Before I came to the club, they called it ‘Three Point Lane’ rather than White Hart Lane. It was hostile in a good way."

Lampard played 32 times for Chelsea against their London rivals, scoring nine goals for his side in all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKdwT_0d6uAh0i00
IMAGO / Colorsport

In his 12 seasons in west London, the midfielder won a number of major honours, including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and a Europa League.

He also captained the side on the night they won their first ever Champions League title, as well as scoring a penalty in the shootout as the Blues beat Bayern Munich 4-3 from the spot in 2012.

After an impressive season at Derby County, Lampard was appointed as the Chelsea manager at the start of the 19/20 season where he helped guide his former club to a top four finish, an impressive achievement considering it was only his second season in management.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

What Frank Lampard did next: Watching Atalanta, studying NBA – and waiting for the right club

Just over a year ago, Chelsea beat Leeds United to move to the summit of the Premier League table after 11 matches. Less than two months later, Frank Lampard was sacked, following five Premier League defeats in eight games. It was at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium - where Chelsea visit this Saturday, once again sitting top after 11 games - that Lampard last managed in the league. In the 10 months since, he has held serious talks with two clubs, Crystal Palace and most recently Norwich City, as he waits for the right opportunity to return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Gary Neville
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea No2 Morris: Lampard sacking super harsh

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris felt he and Frank Lampard deserved more time. Now out of work, the 42-year-old former Chelsea player revealed what those final days were like and how he believes the pair could have been given a bit more time. "The way the season had gone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alessandro Del Piero visits old pal Antonio Conte at Tottenham's training ground and chats with Harry Kane before heading off to west London to cheer on Juventus at Stamford Bridge

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte invited close friend Alessandro Del Piero to his team's training session on Tuesday, where the Juventus icon spoke to Spurs talisman Harry Kane. Del Piero is in London to support the Old Lady taking on Chelsea on Tuesday night but went to visit old pal Conte and Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici for a tour of Spurs' training ground first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Champions#Overlap#Bayern Munich
Tribal Football

Tottenham wing-back Sessegnon drawing inspiration from two Chelsea stars

Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon is drawing inspiration from two Chelsea stars this season. Sessegnon believes the left wing-back role in Antonio Conte's 3-4-2-1 system is "perfect" for him and he is taking inspiration from Chelsea pair Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who are posting eye-catching numbers for goals and assists this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard reveals voice note from Pep Guardiola at start of Chelsea managerial career

Frank Lampard has detailed how Pep Guardiola sent him a voice note to encourage him during a testing start to his spell as Chelsea manager.The former Blues boss opened up to Gary Neville on The Overlap about how the Spaniard delivered a “special” touch after two damaging results despite good performances.Chelsea were soundly beaten 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford to start the Premier League season, before being edged out by Liverpool in a penalty shoot-out in the Uefa Super Cup.But after feeling “disheartened”, Lampard has revealed how Guardiola’s voice note helped cheer him up, leaving him with even...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is a 'future manager' claims Jody Morris who believes the Brazilian is a 'leader of men' and reveals that he often wanted to discuss games with former boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will 'definitely' be a manager in the future according to Jody Morris. The 37-year-old Brazilian has made a giant impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. Morris was assistant manager to Frank Lampard at Chelsea until the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Revealed: Why Chelsea's Two Premier League Fixtures vs Brighton & Arsenal Are Set to Be Postponed

Chelsea's Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Arsenal next February are set to be postpone following the confirmation of the 2021 Club World Cup dates. After their Champions League triumph, Chelsea qualified for their second Club World Cup. It was due to be played next month in Japan however, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been moved to the UAE next year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
492
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy