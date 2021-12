LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced the award recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 2021 and the list includes three local entities.The TAP provides funding for programs and projects defined as “transportation alternatives” for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation. It was authorized by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. It is a reimbursement-type grant program providing for an 80% federal share and a 20%t local match from eligible applicants.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO