Frank Lampard Reveals Voice Note Pep Guardiola Sent Him During Chelsea Spell

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the influence he has had on him as a manager.

The former Blues midfielder made 648 appearances for the west London side and remains as the club's highest ever goalscorer with 211 goals.

He also had a spell as Chelsea manager from 2019 to the start of 2021 after impressing at the helm for Derby County the season before he returned to the capital.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Lampard commented on the impression Guardiola made on him in the early days of his managerial career at the Blues.

"He sent me certain voice notes. I don’t like giving private conversations but it’s a nice one. My first game for Chelsea we lost at Man Utd 4-0. We played well for 60 minutes and we got done on the counter. Face value, 4-0 you can’t defend it as a manager, you have to take it on the chin.

"We went to the Super Cup and lost to Liverpool, played well and lost on penalties. I was on the plane on the way back from the game, a little bit disheartened, I got a voice note from him saying: ‘The way my team had played was incredible. I loved watching it’. A really positive chat. It was a voice note that deleted itself.

"I wanted to get home… ‘listen to this everyone Pep said I'm a good manager’. Things like that, touches, make an impression on you as a manager."

Guardiola has been in charge of City since 2016, winning three Premier League titles and guiding his side to their first ever Champions League final last season, with Chelsea being the eventual winners in Porto.

Lampard spent a season as a player at the reigning Premier League champions in the 14/15 campaign after 12 successful years at the Blues.

