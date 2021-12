RipStone Games Announces Poker Club For The Nintendo Switch. Ripstone Games is a video game developer founded in 2011 with two creative teams based in the United Kingdom and Greece. The company has been involved in the creation of over twenty games with millions of copies being sold. One of their more popular franchises is Poker Club, an immersive poker experience available on the consoles and PC. RipStone Games has announced that Poker Club will be hitting the Nintendo Switch on November 25th at the price of £19.99 / €21.99 / $21.99. Furthermore, to celebrate its launch on the Switch, fans will be offered a 10% discount for pre-orders. Are you ready to dominate the board?

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO