ST. LEO, Fla. - The Grand Valley State men's cross country claimed their second NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championship on Saturday, Nov 20. with Isaac Harding finishing first overall.Harding strategically stayed near the front of the pack for the entire race, making his way from seventh at the 3k to third at the 6.7k. The final 1k was between Harding and teammate Tanner Chada. Harding ultimately won the race with a personal-best time of 29:58.3 followed by Chada with a time of 30:07.1. Harding was crowned the NCAA DII Cross Country National Champion and Chada the National Runner-Up. The GVSU men's team won with a score of 43 points, second place Adams State with 84, and third-place Colorado Mines scoring 123.

SAINT LEO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO