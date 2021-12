As the season is progressing, the San Francisco 49ers are getting healthier. On Sunday, the 49ers could get a complementary edge rusher to Nick Bosa with the return of Dee Ford. Ford was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 8 after suffering a hit in the final quarter of the game that presented concussion-like symptoms. Per general manager John Lynch, the hit "lit up some of his back issues," which have been a nagging issue for the pass rusher. Ford dealt with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game in 2020.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO