Portland-based Sella helps you shop and sell local

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are officially into the holiday shopping season, but with supply chain crunches, a Portland-based company is helping people sell and find pre-owned items that are available locally.

Thinking of selling that pair of sneakers you got for Christmas last year — but never wore?

If you don’t want to deal with all that comes with posting on eBay or Craigslist, Portland-based Sella said they have you covered.

“Our customers, maybe they don’t have time, maybe they don’t know how to sell stuff, maybe with privacy and safety they don’t want people coming to their home from Craigslist. These are all really valid reasons to have somebody else sell your stuff,” Sella Founder Byron Binkley said.

Sella launched at the beginning of 2021, and right now, it’s only operating in the Portland market with hubs set up where you can drop off or pick up items.

“What we do for them is all the legwork to get items ready to sell, the pricing and the details, and then we take care of listing them on multiple sites, communicating with buyers and negotiating closing deals and then packing and shipping or meeting up locally,” Binkley said.

10-15% of the items Sella takes in are pre-owned –meaning they might still be in the box and never used by the original owner.

Binkley said with the supply chain crunch, finding items online that you can purchase locally will be a good option to make sure you get what you want on time.

“You think about getting an item, manufacturing dumbells, putting them on a box in a container sending them overseas and getting them to a store versus, they already exist in someone’s home,” Binkley explained.

Sella charges a flat rate and employees do not work on commission.

