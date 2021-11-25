ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland-based Sella helps you shop and sell local

By Jenny Hansson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0am06o_0d6u9tLw00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are officially into the holiday shopping season, but with supply chain crunches, a Portland-based company is helping people sell and find pre-owned items that are available locally.

Thinking of selling that pair of sneakers you got for Christmas last year — but never wore?

If you don’t want to deal with all that comes with posting on eBay or Craigslist, Portland-based Sella said they have you covered.

“Our customers, maybe they don’t have time, maybe they don’t know how to sell stuff, maybe with privacy and safety they don’t want people coming to their home from Craigslist. These are all really valid reasons to have somebody else sell your stuff,” Sella Founder Byron Binkley said.

Sella launched at the beginning of 2021, and right now, it’s only operating in the Portland market with hubs set up where you can drop off or pick up items.

Portland-based Sella helps Oregonians buy and sell local (Sella) November 25, 2021.

“What we do for them is all the legwork to get items ready to sell, the pricing and the details, and then we take care of listing them on multiple sites, communicating with buyers and negotiating closing deals and then packing and shipping or meeting up locally,” Binkley said.

10-15% of the items Sella takes in are pre-owned –meaning they might still be in the box and never used by the original owner.

Binkley said with the supply chain crunch, finding items online that you can purchase locally will be a good option to make sure you get what you want on time.

“You think about getting an item, manufacturing dumbells, putting them on a box in a container sending them overseas and getting them to a store versus, they already exist in someone’s home,” Binkley explained.

Sella charges a flat rate and employees do not work on commission.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s most popular pet names of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rover has released its ‘ulti-mutt’ list of the top pet name trends in 2021 — and some are pretty niche. In addition to launching a survey of 1,000 pet owners, the company, which pairs clients with dog walkers and pet sitters, claims to have compiled the data after analyzing millions of […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Holiday Shopping#Sella Founder#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Shopping
KOIN 6 News

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy