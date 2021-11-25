DOUGHTON: What I’m thankful for in Blue Raider Athletics this year

There are five things I am thankful for when it comes to Notre Dame football as the Fighting Irish get ready for their regular season-ending matchup against Stanford. 1. I’m thankful for Jack Kiser. Kiser was in a battle for the starting rover position with Isaiah Pryor and Paul Moala. (Moala suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Florida State). Kiser beat them out for the job and he hasn’t disappointed. Kiser has returned two interceptions for touchdowns, he has a forced fumble and registered 36 tackles. He’s been a steady presence on what has turned out to be a dominating, disruptive defense. He has great instincts, which he showed last week when he picked off a screen pass and ran it back for a touchdown after Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates was hit by Isaiah Foskey. It's a great story about a kid coming from a small town in Indiana, Royal Center, and making it.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO