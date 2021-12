Barcelona coach Xavi has suffered an injury blow ahead of his debut against Espanyol. Pedri has suffered an injury relapse, and may not be available for selection until 2022. Barcelona had been warned over their continued use of a young player who was still growing into his body, as well as the Spanish Olympic team insisting he go with them to the games, and it appears as though that cumulative fatigue is now catching up with the prodigious talent.

UEFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO