Premier League

Mixed news for Man United as players decide their transfer plans following Solskjaer exit

By Mark Brus
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s some mixed transfer news for Manchester United in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure from the club at the weekend. The Red Devils face an uncertain future at the moment as it’s not yet clear if they will be able to hire a new permanent manager straight away,...

www.yardbarker.com

International Business Times

Manchester United News: Favorite To Replace Solskjaer Finally Breaks Silence

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has finally responded to the rumors of him becoming the one to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United sidelines. “Firstly, it’s really disrespectful for you to ask the question when there is a manager in place at the club [Manchester United]. Secondly, I can’t comment on it because it’s not real. I’m proud to be here at Leicester City," Rodgers bluntly remarked via the Manchester Evening News.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conducts a meeting with some of his senior players to ascertain a plan to salvage Manchester United’s season

Manchester United head coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to better their performance, as all competitions begin to resume after the end of the November international break. Manchester United are currently at the sixth position in the points, five points behind Liverpool who are in the fourth place. They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Lingard
Tribal Football

Solskjaer: Maguire true example of Man Utd player

Harry Maguire is a "true example" of a Manchester United player and will prove his critics wrong, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lost four of their past six Premier League matches, including a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool in October. Defender and club captain Maguire has been criticised for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Quiz: Name the 20 Man United players used most by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Man United is over, making it the perfect time to put together a quiz on his time in charge, don’t you think?. The Norwegian was a great man for harking back to the past so we thought we’d do the same by reflecting on a managerial spell that is now very much consigned to history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney rules himself out of Man United coaching role following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking as Derby boss expresses 'sadness' at his old team-mate's dismissal and says players must share the blame

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has distanced himself from the vacant Old Trafford manager's job after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. United have started the search for an interim manager to guide them through until the end of the season when Solskjaer's permanent replacement is likely to be appointed. Michael Carrick,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man United exit: It was time to step aside

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said it was time to "step aside" after Manchester United announced his departure as manager. Solskjaer lost his job as manager on Sunday following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford. Manchester United are on a run of five defeats in seven league matches and are six points off the qualification places for the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United's plan post-Solskjaer, Xavi's debut win with Barcelona, Liverpool thump Arsenal, more

The weekend in European soccer was full of talking points as per usual: Manchester United's latest defeat led to the long-awaited exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Xavi's official debut as Barcelona manager was a winning one, and Liverpool shrugged off a red-hot Arsenal team with ease at Anfield. There were lessons learned for Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, and Lionel Messi finally scored his first goal in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Van de Beek needs an arm around the shoulder, Martial must repay Carrick's show of faith and Bailly has the chance to put pressure on Maguire... the Man United outcasts aiming for a shot at redemption after Solskjaer's exit

Michael Carrick hasn't been in charge at Manchester United for long, but he's already made it clear that the slate has been wiped clean for most players at the club. After less than three days since the new interim coach replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club's former midfielder has a big task on his hands to rejuvenate the players following a torrid campaign so far, and his line-up against Villarreal on Tuesday night was a sign that everyone is getting a second chance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
BBC

Transfer news: United deny Zidane pursuit

Manchester United have denied suggestions they are interested in Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, 49, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE

