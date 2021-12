Amber Gill says she has been the target of death threats after reports suggested she is secretly dating football player Jack Grealish.In a message posted to her Twitter on Friday, the former Love Island star said headlines stating that she is romantically linked to the Manchester City player are “false”.Recent reports have claimed that Grealish has been unfaithful to his girlfriend, model Sasha Attwood, with both actor Emily Atack and Amber Gill. Gill said she has received “hundreds of abusive messages and death threats” since the stories were published. pic.twitter.com/WxCvjEdXmo— Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) November 19, 2021“After the headlines yesterday making it...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO