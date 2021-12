The 2020 Detroit Lions went into Thanksgiving hopeless. With a losing record in tow and several games behind the NFC North lead, all everyone in Detroit was thinking about is finally getting rid of the regime that, in its fourth year, had made zero progress and had, instead, plunged the team into the depths of irrelevancy once again. The “genius” running the team had made absolutely no progress on the side of the ball he was apparently an expert at. It was time for a change.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO