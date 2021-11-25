ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cold Turkey

By Observer Staff
Longboat Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like it was just yesterday that we were giving you some helpful tips on how to stay cool through the summer heat. Well, we blinked, and here we are preparing for the holidays. That was fast. First up … Thanksgiving! While the list of things to set,...

www.yourobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
CNET

Want to eat less sugar? Try this instead of quitting cold turkey

Eating more fresh foods, drinking more water and getting more exercise -- these are all common goals when it comes to getting healthy. But one of the hardest habits to kick? Eating too much sugar. Cutting down your sugar intake is a simple way to improve your diet and health...
NUTRITION
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Pharos-Tribune

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Trying a new recipe to celebrate Thanksgiving

It’s probably our coldest morning so far this fall. The mercury on the thermometer dipped down to almost 20 degrees. How thankful we are for a cozy house to live in. Some are not so fortunate. We should thank God every day for our many blessings, but as I write this, with Thanksgiving Day in a few days, it reminds us to be thankful.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Tuscaloosa News

SLOWE COOKING: Tasty appetizers are a must for holiday parties

This month will be filled with get-togethers at which tasty hors d’oeuvres are enjoyed instead of full meals.  One of the most popular is Spinach Artichoke Dip. You can purchase the cold version of this already made, but what could taste better than making it at home and serving it warm and melty from the oven? It is easy to make and to pop into the oven, but if you want to avoid the “day of” cooking, put it together the day before and...
KETV.com

Windy, cold start to Thanksgiving

Gusty north wind is making it feel like the teens in the metro to start Thanksgiving. Wind will calm into the afternoon, but we'll remain chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update. The Penny Hoarder Issues “Urgent” Alert: 6 Companies Are...
WALMART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Turkey#Air Compressor#Cool Air#Food Drink
katheats.com

Feelin’ A Cold

How GORGEOUS is this tree?! One of the prettiest in Cville. I have really been loving going on walks now that our temperatures are a bit cooler. A 20-minute loop around my neighborhood lifts my spirits like nothing else! Especially on days like this. We all came down with a...
ENVIRONMENT
Discover Mag

The Best Way to Cook a Turkey, According to Science

Each year, millions of Americans put their money, time and energy into preparing the perfect turkey. It’s the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal and an essential component of the holiday. Yet come mealtime, far too many of us are left with a bird that’s dull and dry — the uninspired second fiddle to the mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.
SCIENCE
1350kman.com

Runners brave the cold for Manhattans Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

Turkey Trotters came out for the annual 5k race held in Aggieville. Early morning frigid weather conditions didn’t stop the runners from showing up and competing for a good cause. Proceeds collected from the event will go to the Flint Hills Breadbasket to provide food for local families in need this holiday season.
MANHATTAN, KS
WSLS

Happy Turkey Day! Giving thanks for the mild air ahead of our next cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures are up compared to Wednesday morning, but it’s still a chilly start by late November standards. The Drumstick Dash will get going soon in Roanoke and it will be pretty cold to start with temperatures in the 30s. Look for temperatures to warm up nicely later in the morning and we’ll be in the 50s by midday.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Not cold turkey, but damp at times on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We lucked out and had near-perfect weather for travel leading up to Thanksgiving Day. But our luck will run out for Thanksgiving. The weather won't be awful, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky and a few light rain showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Our weather begins to go downhill on Friday. A Yellow Alert is up for Friday into Saturday morning for another round of lake effect snow, some wind and much colder air. A cold front blows through early Friday morning, allowing the lake effect machine to crank again. Much like the snow earlier this week, it won't be overly impressive, with generally a coating to a few inches of new snow, primarily north and east of Rochester. Wind will pick up, and gust 30-40 mph at times, making it feel more like the teens. If you're doing Black Friday shopping, traveling, or maybe getting the Christmas tree, bundle up. It'll certainly be feeling like winter, and looking like it for some! Lake snow will taper off early Saturday, and the Yellow Alert will be allowed to expire, with improving conditions as the air dries out. Saturday will remain chilly though, with highs in the lower half of the 30s.
ROCHESTER, NY
Robb Report

How to Make a Boozy Hot Chocolate to Warm Your Innards This Winter

Hot Chocolate is the ultimate treat. Candy, cake, donuts, they’re all great, but nothing feels so much like being hugged by someone who loves you as a mug of hot chocolate—the moment a child receives one is a joy so vivid it practically lights the room. Try to remember: It’s after a day of playing in the snow. You come inside, wet and freezing cold and discover to your impossible delight that you have a hot chocolate waiting for you. Do you remember that moment? How it felt? I’ll go a step further: There is no other childhood treat that so perfectly...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy