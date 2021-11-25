Cold Turkey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We lucked out and had near-perfect weather for travel leading up to Thanksgiving Day. But our luck will run out for Thanksgiving. The weather won't be awful, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky and a few light rain showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Our weather begins to go downhill on Friday. A Yellow Alert is up for Friday into Saturday morning for another round of lake effect snow, some wind and much colder air. A cold front blows through early Friday morning, allowing the lake effect machine to crank again. Much like the snow earlier this week, it won't be overly impressive, with generally a coating to a few inches of new snow, primarily north and east of Rochester. Wind will pick up, and gust 30-40 mph at times, making it feel more like the teens. If you're doing Black Friday shopping, traveling, or maybe getting the Christmas tree, bundle up. It'll certainly be feeling like winter, and looking like it for some! Lake snow will taper off early Saturday, and the Yellow Alert will be allowed to expire, with improving conditions as the air dries out. Saturday will remain chilly though, with highs in the lower half of the 30s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO