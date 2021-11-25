ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chile approves COVID shots for children aged 3 and up

Cover picture for the articleChile on Thursday announced it would start vaccinating children aged three and up against the coronavirus, after successfully innoculating around 90 percent of its initial target population. Children under the new rollout will receive the Chinese CoronaVac shot already used...

Covid: Canada authorises Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Canada has authorised the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Trials of the vaccine children showed similar safety and efficacy results to those recorded in trials among adults 16 to 25, according to Pfizer. Health Canada had said it would only...
The Path Forward: COVID Vaccine Rollout for Children Ramps Up, but Many More Need the Shot

In this week’s Path Forward event, U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark discussed the status of vaccination development and uptake among adults and young children. The Path Forward, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation event series, helps business and community leaders find the answers they need to execute a responsible reopening strategy for a post-pandemic world.
CMA reacts to COVID-19 vaccine approval for 5 to 11 age group

Health Canada’s announcement today of its approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is an important step in the reduction of the risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, disability and death. As we all look ahead to the end of the pandemic, the CMA reminds Canadians of...
Vaccinate children with poorly controlled asthma to cut COVID risk, experts say

Children with poorly controlled asthma are three to six times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those without the condition, research suggests. Experts advise that 5 to 17 year olds with poorly controlled asthma should be considered for vaccination to reduce the risk of infection and the spread of COVID-19 in schools and households.
Austrian lockdown extended through Dec 11 as planned

Austria's lockdown has officially been extended until Dec. 11 as planned amid signs that the measures are helping to bring down a sky-high coronavirus infection rate. A parliamentary committee signed off Tuesday on the extension of the country's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic, which started on Nov. 22, the Austria Press Agency reported. That was necessary because some lockdown measures can only be ordered for 10 days at a time.
We shouldn't lift all COVID public health measures until kids are vaccinated. Here's why

Australia’s vaccination rollout got off to a slow start, but we’ve since become one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. More than 86% of Australians aged over 16 have received two doses, and 75% of adolescents have had their first dose. This is a fantastic achievement, but younger children are missing from this picture. The majority of parents want to vaccinate their children. But kids aren’t yet eligible for vaccination in Australia, despite vaccines being approved for children overseas. It’s therefore not surprising schools have become a major driver of community transmission, with unvaccinated children making up about one-third of...
WHO warns of 'toxic mix' as EU chief mulls mandatory COVID jabs

The WHO warned Wednesday that a "toxic mix" of low rates of immunisation and testing were fanning new COVID-19 variants as Europe's top official said it was time to "think about mandatory vaccination". The Omicron variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa a week ago, has...
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
CDC says ages 18 and up should get COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults as the new omicron variant is identified in more countries. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and...
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
Japan starts booster COVID vaccinations amid omicron scare

Japan on Wednesday started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over a new variant of the virus that has already been detected in the country.Japan's initial vaccination drive kicked off in mid-February and some medical workers who received jabs more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible next wave of infections — especially after the new variant known as omicron, which was first reported in South Africa last week, was found in Japan on Tuesday.At Tokyo Medical Center, a group of nurses and doctors received...
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
