Investigation underway following vandalism of 2 homes on The Kennedy Compound

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found near the Nevada and Yuba county border. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says the body was first spotted late in the morning back on Nov. 26. Detectives say the body was found at the bottom of an embankment along Spencerville Road. The body had visible injuries, detectives say, prompting the suspicious death investigation. Exactly what caused the man’s death is still unclear, however. No other information about the body, other than that he was a man in his late 40s to 50s, has been released.

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO