Investigation underway following vandalism of 2 homes on The Kennedy Compound
By Sam Smink
whdh.com
6 days ago
HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police launched an investigation after two homes on The Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport were vandalized earlier this week. Officers responding to a report of vandalism at two...
WYNNE, Ark. — A body was discovered on Sunday by Arkansas State Police in Wynne, Arkansas. Police were notified after a local resident walking nearby saw the body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash Street. According to a news release, the remains found are believed to be those of an adult male. […]
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed an 83-year-old man at an MBTA station in Boston last week. The suspect, who transit police referred to as a “coward,” forcefully grabbed the elderly victim’s wallet and cellphone out of his hand on the Green Line eastbound platform at the Park Street Station around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to authorities.
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in Quincy Monday morning. QPD officials tell WCTV they were notified around 9 a.m. Monday that a male had been shot. Authorities say the investigation is still active and ongoing. Officials did...
The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A police investigation is underway in West Carthage after an infant was badly burned. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation Saturday night. Officials are releasing few details as to what happened on Potter Street, but they confirm that a baby suffered burns...
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at a home in Coral Springs, according to sources. Sky 10 was over the scene on Northwest 39th Court Monday morning, where several police units were seen outside the home along with a crime scene investigator. Local 10 News is working...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested a suspected robber overnight in Oakland.
The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. along Fifth Avenue.
(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)
Police say a man was walking back from an ATM when 28-year-old Christopher Henderson threatened to shoot him if he didn’t turn over the money.
The person who was allegedly robbed told police he never saw a weapon.
Henderson is facing robbery and terroristic threat charges and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found near the Nevada and Yuba county border.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says the body was first spotted late in the morning back on Nov. 26.
Detectives say the body was found at the bottom of an embankment along Spencerville Road. The body had visible injuries, detectives say, prompting the suspicious death investigation.
Exactly what caused the man’s death is still unclear, however.
No other information about the body, other than that he was a man in his late 40s to 50s, has been released.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a mailbox explosion. Early Sunday morning, a large brick mailbox exploded moments after security camera saw a dark red sedan slowly drove by the home near 180th Street and West Dodge Road. The homeowner was able to smell the explosion moments after waking...
LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer became wedged underneath a bridge in Lancaster on Tuesday night. The driver told first responders that it was dark outside when he drove under the low bridge around 9:30 p.m. and that he did not see the signs warning about the bridge’s height, according to the Lancaster Fire Department.
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in an Adelanto neighborhood on Monday. At about 1:38 pm, on November 29, 2021, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station along with firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire responded to a resident in the 10700 block of Euclid Street regarding a shooting victim.
Jefferson County authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed to death early Monday inside a Westminster home. Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4 a.m. to the 10400 block of Ammons Street to reports of a break-in, and upon arrival found the unidentified man dead, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
A missing 28-year-old man from Stamford was found dead in a wooded area of Redding Tuesday, according to police. Shin Maeno was reported missing last week after leaving the apartment of a co-worker's friend. Investigators said Maeno had a disagreement with his wife and seemed upset. Maeno told his coworker...
SPARTA, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Gallatin County. The decomposed body of a man was found near Boone Road at some point on, or prior to, Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP says the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office contacted them Tuesday evening requesting assistance...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday night in the northern part of the city. Police were called to the 2700 block of 29th Avenue just after 6 p.m. Officers were patrolling the area when they were flagged down by citizens...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting on Seavey Circle. Few details about the incident are known at this time, but police said dozens police officers have responded for crowd control. No additional information is available at this time. This is a breaking news...
A police investigation is underway in New Britain on Monday morning. Police said there is an ongoing investigation on Church Street. A portion of the road is blocked off with police tape. Authorities have not released details about what they are investigating.
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car slammed into a restaurant in Saugus on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Hamilton Street before 9:30 p.m. found the front windows of a restaurant had been shattered after a car barreled into the building. No...
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found in Roseville on Wednesday.
Roseville PD is currently investigating a suspicious package located at Washington Blvd and Fidelity Way. All lanes on Washington Blvd are closed in both directions from Roseville Parkway to Blue Oaks. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/wIfMG5jWFb
— Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) December 1, 2021
Roseville police say the package was found near Washington Boulevard and Fidelity Way.
No details about the package, including why it was deemed suspicious, have been released at this point in the investigation.
Both directions of Washington Boulevard are now blocked Roseville Parkway to Blue Oaks Boulevard.
Comments / 0