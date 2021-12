It's a matchup that has Super Bowl implications written all over it. Both the Cowboys and Chiefs desperately want to walk away with a notch in the win column when the two teams clash Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports app (4:25 p.m. ET) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. And for the host squad, it looks like the two-time defending AFC champions have finally reclaimed their mojo after a dominant 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO