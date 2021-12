A warm front approaching the Washington coastline may bring a few light showers to areas from Portland northward Tuesday, but much of the day will be dry. Dense fog that formed Monday night has lifted, leaving skies mostly cloudy according to the National Weather Service. A front moving through Washington could bring some rain to the far northern Oregon coast, and some northern counties through the early afternoon. Most areas south of Portland will be rain-free. The high temperature will reach about 57 degrees.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO